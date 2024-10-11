Columbus Blue Jackets captain Boone Jenner of Dorchester, Ontario will be out long term after having shoulder surgery according to Josh Erickson of Pro Hockey Rumors. This is a huge blow for the Blue Jackets, who are in the process of trying to improve their offense after the tragic summer death of Johnny Gaudreau of Salem County, New Jersey.

How did Jenner get injured?

Jenner got injured a week ago during practice. He lost an edge and crashed into the boards. Jenner was then placed on injury reserve.

History of Injuries

Jenner has had his fair share of injuries in recent seasons. They have included a broken hand, broken jaw, a stress fracture in his back, a leg injury, a broken thumb and an infected ankle laceration.

Jenner’s 2023-24 NHL Statistics

Jenner had 22 goals and 13 assists for 35 points in 58 games and was an All-Star for the first time in his National Hockey League career. He had 28 penalty minutes, eight power-play points, one shorthanded point, one game-winning goal, one hat trick, 155 shots on goal. 604 faceoff wins, 74 blocked shots, 119 hits, 24 takeaways, and 19 giveaways. Jenner’s hat trick came on October 14, 2023 in a 5-3 Blue Jackets win over the New York Rangers.

Jeenner’s game-winning goal came with 13 seconds left in the third period from Gaudreau and defenseman Ivan Provorov of Yaroslavl, Russia in a 4-3 Blue Jackets win over the San Jose Sharks on February 17. Jenner’s shorthanded point was a shorthanded goal into an empty net with 33 seconds left in the third period to close out the scoring in a 7-4 Blue Jackets win over the Anaheim Ducks on February 21. Defenseman Damon Severson of Melville, Saskatchewan picked up the lone assist.

Jenner’s career statistics

Jenner has spent 11 seasons with the Blue Jackets. He has 192 goals and 172 assists for 364 points in 715 games. Jenner is also a -67 with 410 penalty minutes, 67 power-play points, seven shorthanded points, 27 game-winning goals, two hat tricks, two goals on penalty shots, 1790 shots on goal, 4256 faceoff wins, 698 blocked shots, 1618 hits, 325 takeaways, and 249 giveaways. Jenner’s other hat trick came in a 7-4 Blue Jackets win over the Boston Bruins on March 12, 2019. Jenner’s penalty shot goals came in a 6-3 Blue Jackets win over the Winnipeg Jets on January 11, 2014, and in a 4-3 Blue Jackets win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on December 13, 2014.