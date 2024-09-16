Blue Jackets sign left winger James Van Riemsdyk

The Columbus Blue Jackets signed left winger James van Riemsdyk of Middletown, New Jersey to a one-year deal worth $900,000 on Sunday according to Rogers Sportsnet. The fact that the Blue Jackets were looking to add some more offense was zero surprise when you consider the recent tragic event regarding the Columbus franchise in recent weeks. On August 29, Blue Jackets left winger Johnny Gaudreau of Salem, New Jersey, and his brother Matthew, were both riding their bikes when they were both hit by a vehicle, and tragically died.

The Blue Jackets are the fourth National Hockey League franchise for Van Riemsdyk. He previously played eight seasons with the Philadelphia Flyers (2009 to 2012, and 2018 to 2023), six seasons with the Toronto Maple Leafs (2012 to 2018), and one season with the Boston Bruins (2023 to 2024).

2023-24 with the Bruins

Van Riemsdyk had 11 goals and 27 assists for 38 points in 71 games. He was a +7 with 20 penalty minutes, 12 power-play points, three game-winning goals, 142 shots on goal, 10 faceoff wins, 22 blocked shots, 34 hits, 11 takeaways, and 14 giveaways.

Second Overall Pick in 2007

Van Riemsdyk was selected in the first round, second overall, in the 2007 NHL Entry Draft by the Flyers. The only player selected higher than Van Riemsdyk that year was fellow American Patrick Kane of Buffalo, New York, who was selected first by the Chicago Blackhawks out of the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League. Van Riemsdyk was selected by the Flyers out of the United States Hockey Under-18 Development Team. This was the first and only time in NHL history that Americans were selected with the top two picks in the NHL Draft. Interestingly, Kane and Van Riemsdyk teamed up to win a gold medal for the United States at the 2006 International Ice Hockey Federation World Under-18 Hockey Championship in Angelholm, Sweden. In the gold medal game, the United States beat Finland 3-1. Van Riemsdyk had one assist in six games.