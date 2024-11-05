One of the St. Louis Blues rising players will be out for the long term with a lower body injury. On Saturday, Blues defenseman Philip Broberg of Orebro, Sweden fell on his leg after colliding with Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner according to Josh Erickson of Pro Hockey Rumors. Broberg needed assistance to get off the and is expected to be out four to six weeks, with a projected date of return of December 3, according to CBS Sports.

Blues Injury Woes

Broberg is one of three Blues currently dealing with injury issues. The others are center Robert Thomas, and defenseman Torey Krug, who are both dealing with ankle ailments. Thomas is also expected to be out until early December, while Krug is expected to be out for the rest of the season.

Broberg in 2024-25

In 12 games this season, Broberg has two goals and seven assists for nine points. He is a +6 with six penalty minutes, one power-play point, 11 shots on goal, 12 blocked shots, 10 hits, seven takeaways and 14 giveaways.

Both of Broberg’s goals came in Blues’s wins. The first came in a 3-2 Blues win over the Seattle Kraken in the Blues’s regular season opener on October 8. Broberg tied the game at two from defenseman Justin Faulk of South St. Paul, Minnesota and Dylan Holloway of Calgary, Alberta with four minutes and 43 seconds left in the second period. Then, on October 24, Broberg opened the scoring from Jordan Kyrou of Toronto, Ontario and Pavel Buchnevich at 4:07 of the first period in a dominant 5-1 Blues win over the Toronto Maple Leafs. Ironically, it was the same Maple Leafs squad who beat the Blues 4-2 on Saturday, in the game that Broberg got hurt.

Joined the Blues as a RFA

Broberg and Holloway joined the Blues as restricted free agents from the Edmonton Oilers. So far both have been instrumental in St. Louis’s lineup.