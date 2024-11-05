NHL News and Rumors

Blues defenseman Philip Broberg out six weeks with a lower body injury

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI_24440363_168396541_lowres-3

One of the St. Louis Blues rising players will be out for the long term with a lower body injury. On Saturday, Blues defenseman Philip Broberg of Orebro, Sweden fell on his leg after colliding with Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner according to Josh Erickson of Pro Hockey Rumors. Broberg needed assistance to get off the and is expected to be out four to six weeks, with a projected date of return of December 3, according to CBS Sports.

Blues Injury Woes

Broberg is one of three Blues currently dealing with injury issues. The others are center Robert Thomas, and defenseman Torey Krug, who are both dealing with ankle ailments. Thomas is also expected to be out until early December, while Krug is expected to be out for the rest of the season.

Broberg in 2024-25

In 12 games this season, Broberg has two goals and seven assists for nine points. He is a +6 with six penalty minutes, one power-play point, 11 shots on goal, 12 blocked shots, 10 hits, seven takeaways and 14 giveaways.

Both of Broberg’s goals came in Blues’s wins. The first came in a 3-2 Blues win over the Seattle Kraken in the Blues’s regular season opener on October 8. Broberg tied the game at two from defenseman Justin Faulk of South St. Paul, Minnesota and Dylan Holloway of Calgary, Alberta with four minutes and 43 seconds left in the second period. Then, on October 24, Broberg opened the scoring from Jordan Kyrou of Toronto, Ontario and Pavel Buchnevich at 4:07 of the first period in a dominant 5-1 Blues win over the Toronto Maple Leafs. Ironically, it was the same Maple Leafs squad who beat the Blues 4-2 on Saturday, in the game that Broberg got hurt.

Joined the Blues as a RFA

Broberg and Holloway joined the Blues as restricted free agents from the Edmonton Oilers. So far both have been instrumental in St. Louis’s lineup.

 

 

Topics  
Blues NHL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_23095609_168396541_lowres-2

Bruins sign center Tyler Johnson

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  7h
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_24440363_168396541_lowres-3
Blues defenseman Philip Broberg out six weeks with a lower body injury
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  8h
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_18135535_168396541_lowres-3
Alexander Ovechkin named NHL First Star of the Week
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  9h
NHL News and Rumors
May 3, 2019; Raleigh, NC, USA; New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) skates with the puck against the Carolina Hurricanes in game four of the second round of the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena. The Carolina Hurricanes defeated the New York Islanders 5-2. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
Mathew Barzal and Adam Pelech out long term with injuries
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 4 2024
NHL News and Rumors
Winnipeg Jets v Calgary Flames
Jets left winger Nikolai Ehlers sets record for most NHL points by a Danish player
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 4 2024
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Columbus Blue Jackets at Florida Panthers
Panthers beat Stars twice in Finland
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 4 2024
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_23091319_168396541_lowres-2
Maple Leafs trade Timothy Liljegren to the Sharks
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 31 2024
More News
Arrow to top