Blues left winger Brandon Saad records third career hat trick

Jeremy Freeborn
Sports Editor
St. Louis Blues left winger Brandon Saad of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania recorded his third career National Hockey League hat trick on Friday. He accomplished the feat on six shots in a 4-0 St. Louis Blues win over the Ottawa Senators at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

It was a notable game for the Blues as goaltender Jordan Binnington of Richmond Hill, Ontario recorded his 18th NHL regular season shutout. This is the second time this season that the Blues won 4-0 with Binnington recording a shutout and the Blues getting a hat trick in the same game. The first time came on December 23, in a Blues win over the Detroit Red Wings. In that game, Dylan Holloway of Calgary, Alberta had the hat trick.

Look at the three goals scored by Saad

Saad’s hat trick was a natural hat trick. He scored the last three goals of the game and scored one goal in all three periods. Saad put the Blues up 2-0 with an unassisted marker with four minutes and 10 seconds left in the first period. He then put the Blues up 3-0 from Pavel Buchnevich of Cherepovets, Russia and Robert Thomas of Aurora, Ontario at 14:15 of the second period, and closed out the scoring from defenseman Colton Parayko of St. Albert, Alberta with one minute and 53 seconds left in the third period.

Saad’s two prior hat tricks

This is Saad’s third hat trick with his third different team. He also scored thrice in a 5-1 Columbus Blue Jackets win over the Carolina Hurricanes on April 2, 2016, and in a 10-1 Chicago Blackhawks win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on October 5, 2017.

Saad in 2024-25

In 34 games, Saad has seven goals and six assists for 13 points with the Blues. He is a -5 with four penalty minutes, two power-play points, 52 shots on goal, two faceoff wins, seven blocked shots, seven hits, nine takeaways, and 21 giveaways.

 

Topics  
Blues NHL News and Rumors
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
