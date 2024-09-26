MLB News and Rumors

Braves and Mets could have intriguing Monday doubleheader finish

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI_23982120_168396541_lowres-2

The Major League Baseball regular season will be finished on Monday this year. That is because the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves will play an intriguing doubleheader with the final playoff spot in the National League possibly on the line.

Why is this happening?

The Braves are having to play the Mets on Monday twice in Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia, because of inclement weather in the Atlanta region at this time. There was heavy rain in Atlanta on Wednesday, and Hurricane Helene is expected to bring flash flooding to the Atlanta region later this week. The Mets were initially to play the Braves Wednesday and Thursday, but those games have been rescheduled.

Where are the Braves and Mets in the standings?

The Mets currency hold down the fifth playoff spot in the National League, and the Braves are currently on the outside looking in, but are very much in the playoff hunt. New York is presently at 87 wins and 70 losses, and lead the Arizona Diamondbacks by one percentage point. New York is at .554, while Arizona, the reigning National League champions, are at .553 with a record of 88 wins and 71 losses. The Braves meanwhile are one game back of the Diamondbacks and Mets for the final playoff spot.

Who do the contending teams have left?

This weekend, the Mets are in Milwaukee for a three game series that starts Friday. The Braves are scheduled to host the Kansas City Royals in interleague action. However, don’t be surprised if that series is moved to another Major League Stadium, possibly Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City. This series has huge implications for the Royals too, as they are battling the Detroit Tigers, Minnesota Twins and Seattle Mariners for two playoff spots in the American League. The Diamondbacks meanwhile, host the playoff bound San Diego Padres in a three game set.

 

 

 

Topics  
Braves Mets MLB News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_18499698_168396541_lowres-2

Astros, Orioles and Padres make 2024 MLB postseason

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  18h
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_21337128 (1)
Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon to retire at the end of the season
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 24 2024
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_23705009_168396541_lowres-4
Reds name Freddie Benavides interim manager
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 23 2024
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_24302984_168396541_lowres-2
Diamondbacks blow biggest lead in franchise history
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 23 2024
MLB News and Rumors
Elly-De-La-Cruz-053023-Getty-FTR
Elly de la Cruz becomes fifth player to have 25 HRs and 65 SBs in a season
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 23 2024
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies
Phillies postseason bound after win over Mets
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 21 2024
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_22931895_168396541_lowres-2
Shohei Ohtani has monster game in making MLB history
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 20 2024
More News
Arrow to top