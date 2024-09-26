Braves and Mets could have intriguing Monday doubleheader finish

The Major League Baseball regular season will be finished on Monday this year. That is because the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves will play an intriguing doubleheader with the final playoff spot in the National League possibly on the line.

Why is this happening?

The Braves are having to play the Mets on Monday twice in Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia, because of inclement weather in the Atlanta region at this time. There was heavy rain in Atlanta on Wednesday, and Hurricane Helene is expected to bring flash flooding to the Atlanta region later this week. The Mets were initially to play the Braves Wednesday and Thursday, but those games have been rescheduled.

Where are the Braves and Mets in the standings?

The Mets currency hold down the fifth playoff spot in the National League, and the Braves are currently on the outside looking in, but are very much in the playoff hunt. New York is presently at 87 wins and 70 losses, and lead the Arizona Diamondbacks by one percentage point. New York is at .554, while Arizona, the reigning National League champions, are at .553 with a record of 88 wins and 71 losses. The Braves meanwhile are one game back of the Diamondbacks and Mets for the final playoff spot.

Who do the contending teams have left?

This weekend, the Mets are in Milwaukee for a three game series that starts Friday. The Braves are scheduled to host the Kansas City Royals in interleague action. However, don’t be surprised if that series is moved to another Major League Stadium, possibly Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City. This series has huge implications for the Royals too, as they are battling the Detroit Tigers, Minnesota Twins and Seattle Mariners for two playoff spots in the American League. The Diamondbacks meanwhile, host the playoff bound San Diego Padres in a three game set.