Braves bring back outfielder Adam Duvall

The Atlanta Braves are bringing back outfielder Adam Duvall of Louisville, Kentucky. According to ABC News, Duvall signed a one-year deal worth $3 million. This is actually the third separate time Duvall has played with the Braves. He was previously with them from 2018 to 2020, and again in 2021 and 2022. Duvall has also played one season with the San Francisco Giants in 2014, four seasons with the Cincinnati Reds from 2015 to 2018, one season with the Miami Marlins in 2021 and one season with the Boston Red Sox in 2023.

2023 MLB Statistics

This past season with the Red Sox, Duvall batted .247 with 21 home runs and 58 runs batted in. During 92 games, 320 at bats and 353 plate appearances, he scored 45 runs, and had 79 hits, 24 doubles, two triples, four stolen bases, 170 total bases, and five sacrifice flies, to go along with an on base percentage of .303 and slugging percentage of .531.

Duvall’s most memorable game of the season came on April 1 in a 9-8 Red Sox win over the Baltimore Orioles. He became only the fourth player in Major League Baseball history to have four extra base hits, including a walk-off home run in a game.

Career Statistics with the Braves

In five seasons with the Braves, Duvall batted .224 with 54 home runs and 133 runs batted in. During 272 games, 927 plate appearances, and 849 at bats, Duvall scored 124 runs, and had 190 hits, 36 doubles, three triples, 60 walks, 394 total bases, and four sacrifice flies, to go along with an on base percentage of .285, and a slugging percentage of .464. While sharing his time with the Braves and Marlins in 2021, Duvall had 113 runs batted in which led the National League, and won the National League Gold Glove Award in the outfield.

National League All-Star with the Reds

In 2016 with Cincinnati, Duvall was a National League All-Star. That year with the Reds, he batted .241 with 33 home runs and 103 runs batted in. During 150 games, 552 at bats, and 608 plate appearances, Duvall scored 85 runs and had 133 hits, 31 doubles, six triples, six stolen bases, 41 walks, 275 total bases, eight sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .297 and a slugging percentage of .498. The following season with the Reds in 2017, Duvall led the National League with 11 sacrifice flies.