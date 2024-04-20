The Atlanta Braves have the best winning percentage in all of Major League Baseball at .722, and on Friday beat the defending World Series champions Texas Rangers 8-3. But the big story of this baseball game was the fact that Braves catcher Travis d’Arnaud of Long Beach, California became the third player this season to hit three home runs in a game. This is the second time in his career he has accomplished the feat.

Inside Look at d’Arnaud’s three home runs

D’Arnaud recorded three home runs on three hits. His first home run was 429 feet and came off of Rangers starting pitcher Andrew Heaney in the bottom of the second inning with one out and put the Braves up 2-1. D’Arnaud’s second home run was 440 feet off of Heaney in the bottom of the fifth inning with zero out and out the Braves up 3-1. D’Arnaud’s third home run was 443 feet and was a grand slam with two out in the bottom of the sixth inning, and put the Braves up 7-3. D’Arnaud’s home run came off Rangers’s relief pitcher Jacob Latz, and scored first baseman Matt Olson of Atlanta, Georgia, designated hitter Marcell Ozuna of Santo Domningo, Dominican Republic, and center fielder Michael Harris II of DeKalb County, Georgia.

Who are the other two?

The first player to accomplish the feat was Bryce Harper of Las Vegas, Nevada. The Philadelphia Phillies first baseman hit three dingers in a 9-4 Phillies win over the Cincinnati Reds on April 2. The second player was Oakland Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers of Portland, Oregon. Langeliers accomplished the feat in a 4-3 Athletics win over the Rangers on April 9.

When did d’Arnaud first hit three home runs?

Travis d’Arnaud’s first three home run game came on July 15, 2019 in a 5-4 Tampa Bay Rays win over the New York Yankees. He has now had a three home run game in the American League and National League.

Travis D’Arnaud in 2024

D’Arnaud is batting .245 with three home runs and 10 runs batted in. During 15 games, 52 plate appearances and 49 at bats, he has scored eight runs, and had 12 hits, five doubles, three walks, 26 total bases, an on base percentage of .288 and a slugging percentage of .531.