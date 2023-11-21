UFC News and Rumors

Brendan Allen Net Worth, Career Earnings, UFC Record, Age, Height, & Wife

Author image
Garrett Kerman
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
brendan allen

Brendan Allen secured his fourth consecutive rear-naked choke victory by tapping out Paul Craig in the main event of UFC Fight Night. The fight showcased Allen’s overwhelming and suffocating style, as he landed harder punches and controlled the top position in each round. In the third round, Allen rocked Craig with a combination of punches before securing the rear-naked choke, showcasing his dominance in the fight. With this win, Allen extended his winning streak to five fights and expressed his determination to climb the middleweight division rankings.

He is quickly establishing himself as one of the best chokers in the game, having stopped five of his opponents with rear-naked chokes. This victory solidifies Allen’s position as a rising star in the UFC middleweight division. In his win against Craig, Allen had an estimated base salary of $250,000 and with a win bonus, promotional bonus, and performance bonus Allen walked away with an estimated $311,000.

Brendan Allen Net Worth

Brendan Allen has been a UFC middleweight contender for quite some time has made an estimated $900k during his UFC career but has an estimated net worth of about $1 Million.

Allen has been a professional mixed martial arts fighter since 2013 and cut his cloth on the Lousiana regional scene before making his UFC debut in 2019.

Brendan Allen UFC Record

Brendan Allen holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 23-5 which includes 14 wins by submission and 6 submissions. He will look to improve his 11-2 UFC record this weekend with a win in his next fight.

Brendan Allen Age, Height, Weight, Wife

Brendan Allen fights out of Covington, Louisiana but is originally from Beaufort, South Carolina.

He is married to his wife whom he’s been together for over a decade,  Suzette Allen.

  • Age: 27
  • Born: Beaufort, South Carolina
  • Height: 6’2″
  • Weight: 185 pounds
  • Reach: 75″
  • Coach/Trainer: Henri Hooft
Topics  
MMA UFC UFC News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Related To UFC News and Rumors

UFC News and Rumors
UFC Vegas 82

UFC Vegas 82 Weigh-In Results: Allen vs. Craig Set for Main Event, 2 Fighters Miss Weight

Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Nov 17 2023
UFC News and Rumors
UFC Vegas 82
UFC Vegas 82 Fighter Pay & Salaries: Middleweight Headliners To Earn Over $250k
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Nov 15 2023
UFC News and Rumors
Dana White Is Bringing UFC To The MSG Sphere In Las Vegas
Dana White Is Bringing UFC To The MSG Sphere In Las Vegas
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Nov 15 2023
UFC News and Rumors
UFC Vegas 82
How to Watch UFC Vegas 82: Date, Time, Fight Card & Free Live Stream
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Nov 15 2023
UFC News and Rumors
MMA: UFC 235-Cirkunov vs Walker
Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker rematch booked for first event of 2024
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Nov 13 2023
UFC News and Rumors
Conor McGregor UFC
Conor McGregor’s coach reveals timeline for UFC return
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Nov 13 2023
UFC News and Rumors
Alex Pereira UFC
UFC 295 had blistering numbers in attendance at Madison Square Garden
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Nov 13 2023
More News
Arrow to top