Brendan Allen Net Worth, Career Earnings, UFC Record, Age, Height, & Wife

Brendan Allen secured his fourth consecutive rear-naked choke victory by tapping out Paul Craig in the main event of UFC Fight Night. The fight showcased Allen’s overwhelming and suffocating style, as he landed harder punches and controlled the top position in each round. In the third round, Allen rocked Craig with a combination of punches before securing the rear-naked choke, showcasing his dominance in the fight. With this win, Allen extended his winning streak to five fights and expressed his determination to climb the middleweight division rankings.

He is quickly establishing himself as one of the best chokers in the game, having stopped five of his opponents with rear-naked chokes. This victory solidifies Allen’s position as a rising star in the UFC middleweight division. In his win against Craig, Allen had an estimated base salary of $250,000 and with a win bonus, promotional bonus, and performance bonus Allen walked away with an estimated $311,000.

Brendan Allen Net Worth

Brendan Allen has been a UFC middleweight contender for quite some time has made an estimated $900k during his UFC career but has an estimated net worth of about $1 Million.

Allen has been a professional mixed martial arts fighter since 2013 and cut his cloth on the Lousiana regional scene before making his UFC debut in 2019.

Brendan Allen UFC Record

Brendan Allen holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 23-5 which includes 14 wins by submission and 6 submissions. He will look to improve his 11-2 UFC record this weekend with a win in his next fight.

Brendan Allen Age, Height, Weight, Wife

Brendan Allen fights out of Covington, Louisiana but is originally from Beaufort, South Carolina.

He is married to his wife whom he’s been together for over a decade, Suzette Allen.

Age: 27

Born: Beaufort, South Carolina

Height: 6'2″

Weight: 185 pounds

Reach: 75″

75″ Coach/Trainer: Henri Hooft