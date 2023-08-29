UFC News and Rumors

Brendan Allen vs. Paul Craig Headlines UFC Fight Night November 18th

Garrett Kerman
The UFC has announced that Brendan Allen and Paul Craig will headline a Fight Night event on November 18 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The middleweight bout is a pivotal one for both fighters, as they look to move up the ranks in a competitive division.

Allen is currently ranked No. 13 in the middleweight rankings. The 26-year-old has won four of his last five fights, including a decision victory over Sam Alvey in his most recent outing. Allen is a well-rounded fighter who is dangerous on both the ground and on the feet. Craig is a former light heavyweight who recently made the move to middleweight. The 34-year-old is known for his submission skills, and he has 14 of his 27 career wins by tapout. Craig is coming off a submission victory over Andre Muniz in his middleweight debut.

Allen Looking to Build Momentum

Allen is looking to build on his recent success with a win over Craig. The American fighter is confident in his abilities and believes that he can beat Craig on the feet or on the ground.

“I’m excited for this fight,” Allen said. “Paul Craig is a tough opponent, but I think I have the tools to beat him. I’m going to be looking to put on a show and get a finish.”

Craig is also confident in his chances of victory. The Scottish fighter believes that his submission skills will be the difference in the fight.

“I’m expecting a tough fight,” Craig said. “But I’m confident in my abilities. I’m going to be looking to take Brendan Allen down and submit him.”

UFC Vegas 82 Fight Card

The UFC Vegas 82 fight card has not been officially finalized but here are some of the official fights for this upcoming fight card live at the UFC Apex on November 18th:

  • Brendan Allen vs. Paul Craig
  • Luana Pinheiro vs. Amanda Ribas
  • Ottman Azaitar vs. Darrius Flowers
  • Jordan Leavitt vs. Chase Hooper
  • John Castaneda vs. Kyung Ho Kang
  • César Almeida vs. Christian Leroy Duncan
  • Nick Aguirre vs. Payton Talbott
  • Nikolas Motta vs. Trey Ogden
