Oakland Athletics designated hitter Brent Rooker of Germantown, Tennessee became only the second Athletics player of all-time to hit two home runs in a single inning. He accomplished the feat in the third inning in a dominant 20-4 Athletics win over the Miami Marlins at the Oakland Coliseum in northern California.

Inside Look at the Home Runs

Rooker’s first home run came with zero out. He hit a 447-foot two-run home run to left field and put the Athletics up 4-0 at the time. The home run came off of Marlins starting pitcher Trevor Rogers on a count of two balls and zero strikes, and also scored Canadian second baseman Abraham Toro of Longueuil, Quebec.

Rooker’s second home run came with one out. He hit a 380-foot three-run home run to left field and put the Athletics up 12-0. In addition to scoring Toro again, Rooker also scored right fielder Tyler Nevin of Poway, California, and came off of Marlins relief pitcher Darren McCaughan.

Four more home runs

In all, Athletics hitters hit six home runs in the game. In addition to Rooker, rookie third baseman Brett Harris of Arlington Heights, Illinois had two home runs, while center fielder JJ Bleday of Danville, Pennsylvania and catcher Shea Langeliers of Portland, Oregon had one home run each.

Significant game for Rooker

Rooker had three hits in four at bats. He also scored two runs, had five runs batted in and one walk.

Who was the first Athletics player with two home runs in an inning?

Athletics first baseman Mark McGwire of Pomona, California hit two home runs in the fifth inning on September 22, 1996 in a 13-11 Athletics win over the Seattle Mariners.

Rooker in 2024

In 2024, Rooker is batting .240 with eight home runs and 20 runs batted in. During 22 games, 75 at bats and 85 plate appearances, he scored 11 runs, and had 18 hits, three doubles, one stolen base, nine walks, and 45 total bases, to go along with an on base percentage of .329, and a slugging percentage of .600. Rooker’s stolen base came in a 5-2 Athletics win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on April 30.