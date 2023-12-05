Brewers bring back lefthanded pitcher Wade Miley

The Milwaukee Brewers have decided to bring back lefthanded starting pitcher Wade Miley of Hammond, Louisiana. Miley previously played for the Brewers in 2018, and in 2023. The terms of the contract are for one year and $7 million with a mutual option for the 2025 Major League Baseball regular season according to Jesse Rogers of ESPN.

2023 MLB Statistics

In 23 games and 120 1/3 innings pitched, Miley had a record of nine wins and four losses with an earned run average of 3.14. have gave up 99 hits, 42 earned runs, 16 home runs, and 38 wallks, to go along with a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.14.

In four starts this past season, Miley threw six or more innings and did not give up an earned run. He threw six shutout innings in a 9-0 Brewers win over the New York Mets on April 4, in a 7-1 Brewers win over the Cleveland Guardians on June 23, and in a 6-0 Brewers win over the St. Louis Cardinals on September 21. Miley also threw seven shutout innings where he struck out eight and walked none in a 1-0 Brewers win over the San Diego Padres on April 16.

All-Star in 2012

Over a decade ago, Miley was a National League All-Star with the Arizona Diamondbacks. He had a record of 16 wins and 11 losses, with an earned run average of 3.33. In 32 games and 194 2/3 innings pitched, he gave up 193 hits, 72 earned runs, 14 home runs, and 37 walks, to go along with 144 strikeouts and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.18. Miley was also the runner up in the National League Rookie of the Year Award. He was only behind Bryce Harper of Las Vegas, Nevada, who was playing for the Washington Nationals at the time.

Previous Teams

Miley played four seasons with Arizona from 2011 to 2014. He was also with the Boston Red Sox in 2015, the Seattle Mariners in 2016, the Baltimore Orioles in 2016 and 2017, the Houston Astros in 2019, the Cincinnati Reds in 2020 and 2021, and the Chicago Cubs in 2022.