Brian Daboll talks about Kenny Golladay, Giants preseason

Jon Conahan
The preseason for the New York Giants is finally over and new head coach Brian Daboll is impressed with how his team has looked throughout it. He noted that they’ve been working hard and that he appreciates that.

Daboll had the following to say according to Giants.com:

“I told everybody I appreciate all their efforts,” said Daboll, whose team finished the preseason 2-1 after a 31-27 loss to the Jets in MetLife Stadium. “This is a tough time for players. It’s also a tough time for coaches, for equipment staff, for trainers, for video, for cafeteria workers that have built relationships with players that have been here since April or whatever it may be. And you build relationships, and when someone doesn’t make it, again, you’re empathetic towards that. But that’s the business we live in. And I’m glad everybody put their best foot forward.”

Kenny Golladay Impressing for Giants

Daboll has been impressed with what Kenny Golladay has done this offseason and had the following to say from Giants.com:

“He’s done a good job with what we’ve asked him to do,” Daboll said. “He’s competed. And he’s played multiple spots for us. He’s continuing to learn our offense. I think he’s done a good job of learning it. I know numbers and catches and all that, I’ve got all that, but he’s done what we’ve asked him to do.”

Giants Have 27 Roster Cuts to Make

When asked about who’s going to be cut from the roster, Daboll had the following to say:

“I’ll watch the game,” Daboll said. “And then, I’m sure we’ll have conversations (with general manager Joe Schoen) tonight. We’ll meet in the morning. We’ll meet again in the morning. We’ll meet again in the morning. And then, we’ll meet in the afternoon. There will be a lot of meetings.”

The Giants will have some tough decisions to make, but Golladay will still be in New York after the cuts.

Jon Conahan

Jon is a Penn State University graduate that majored in journalism and minored in sports studies.
