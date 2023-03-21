The 2023 NCAA March Madness Tournament has taken a lot of crazy twists and turns.

Most people’s brackets were busted after the first day.

This is very unusual, but the 2024 March Madness Tournament may be even more unusual given who will not be in the broadcast booth for it.

Jim Nantz, 63, the voice of March Madness, announced that the 2023 March Madness will be his last.

He has been involved in CBS’s March Madness tournament coverage since 1986 and was named the play-by-play announcer in 1991.

His voice is iconic with some of the biggest moments in college basketball, and though Nantz is walking away from March Madness, he will still be a perennial presence at CBS.

He is expected to continue covering NFL games and PGA golf tournaments for the network.

Nantz will end his career with 354 total NCAA tournament games broadcasted.

It is fitting that Nantz will call his last NCAA games in Houston because he is a University of Houston alumnus who would like to see his alma mater win the final tournament he will broadcast.

After 32 years Jim Nantz will call his last @MarchMadnessMBB for @CBSSports. Emotions will be high, but the consummate professional will always shine. #marchmaddness pic.twitter.com/syqAAxkP28 — Chris Breece (@ChrisBreece) March 15, 2023

We can expect an emotional Nantz when he signs off for the final time of March Madness coverage.

He fully anticipates shedding tears.

Nantz said:

“I think it’s the lock of the year that I’ll have tears streaming down my face. But, they’ll be tears of gratitude for being able to be entrusted with it for so long and have had a front-row seat to so many special moments.”

What’s Ahead: Nantz Will Be At Super Bowl 58

In addition to his other broadcasting roles, Nantz wants to spend more time with his family.

That is a difficult task in March each year as he is involved with tournament coverage that ends just in time for him to travel to Augusta National to anchor Masters coverage.

Despite freeing up some of his March 2024 schedule, Nantz will have a long and busy NFL season culminating with Super Bowl 58 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

CBS has broadcast rights to the Super Bowl so Nantz and his partner Tony Romo will be on the call.

Who Will Replace Jim Nantz?

53-year-old Ian Eagle is expected to replace Jim Nantz at March Madness 2024.

Eagle is a familiar voice for sports fans as he covers NBA games for Turner Sports and he is part of CBS’s number two NFL broadcast team (with Charles Davis).