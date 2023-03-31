Brock Lesnar: Net Worth, WWE Earnings, UFC Record, Age, Height & Weight, Wife, Daughter, & Bio

Brock Lesnar is one of the most feared competitors in WWE and UFC.

Lesnar has solidified himself as one of the greatest WWE superstars in history.

He debuted as “The Next Big Thing” with WWE in March of 2002.

At the young age of 25, Lesnar defeated The Rock at SummerSlam 2002 and he became the youngest WWE Champion.

He is a seven-time WWE Champion and a four-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

Lesnar will compete at this year’s WrestleMania against The Nigerian Giant, Omos.

Below, we will take a look at Lesnar’s net worth, WWE career earnings, UFC record, height and weight, his wife, his daughter, and more.

Brock Lesnar Net Worth

Brock Lesnar has an estimated net worth of $25 million.

While he experienced success in UFC and a little bit in the NFL, Lesnar is best known for his time in WWE.

He also makes money with endorsements, most notably Dymatize Nutrition and Death Clutch.

The Beast has done very well for himself in and out of WWE.

Brock Lesnar WWE Earnings

Brock Lesnar is currently the highest-paid superstar in WWE, making $12 million per year.

Not bad for a superstar who is not a full-time wrestler and appears at select times and events.

Lesnar is a huge draw in and out of WWE and has taken advantage to sign a tremendous deal with WWE.

Brock Lesnar UFC Record

Lesnar’s UFC record is 5-3-0 and he has one no-contest.

He won the UFC Heavyweight Championship, defeating Randy Couture for the Championship.

His UFC career was not a very long one but he had success in the company.

Brock Lesnar Age

Lesnar was born on July 12, 1977.

He is currently 45 years old and will turn 46 in July.

At 45 years old, Lesnar is in excellent shape and is still a beast.

Brock Lesnar Height And Weight

Lesnar is 6’3” tall and weighs 265 lbs.

He is very athletic and has capitalized on his large size.

WWE loves superstars of Lesnar’s size and he has had a ton of success in the company.

Brock Lesnar’s Wife

Lesnar is married to former WWE Diva, Sable.

The couple married in 2006.

Sable was married to former WWE superstar Marc Mero from 1994 to 2004.

Brock Lesnar’s Daughter

Lesnar has a daughter named Mya Lynn Lesnar.

He had Mya Lynn with his former fiance, Nicole McClain.

Mya Lynn competes in track and field.

Bio

Lesnar is originally from Maple Plain, Minnesota.

However, he does not live in the United States.

He lives in Maryfield, Saskatchewan, Canada with his family.

Lesnar has strong ties with farming and has been following his roots for quite some time.

He owns a farm in Maryfield and spends most of his time at home when he is not traveling for WWE.

Lesnar owns two houses, one in Minnesota and one in Saskatchewan.

The value of his home in Minnesota is approximately $800,000 and his house in Saskatchewan is worth around $2.1 million.

Lesnar developed addictions to alcohol and painkillers during his first run in WWE.

He claimed he would drink a bottle of vodka per day and take hundreds of Vicodin pills per month to manage the pain caused by wear and tear on his body.

Lesnar cited the incident in which he botched a shooting star press at WrestleMania XIX and landed on the top of his head as the primary source of pain.

As a result of the addiction and mental exhaustion, Lesnar says he cannot remember the entire two years that made up his first run in WWE.