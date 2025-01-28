NHL News and Rumors

Bruins right winger David Pastrnak named NHL First Star of the Week

Jeremy Freeborn
Sports Editor
NHL: Anaheim Ducks at Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins right winger David Pastrnak of Havirov, Czech Republic has been named the National Hockey League First Star of the Week. Pastrnak was honoured for the week from January 20-26, 2025.

Inside look at Pastrnak’s statistics

Pastrnak had three goals and five assists for eight points in four games. He was a +5 with two penalty minutes, one power-play point, 18 shots on goal, six hits and one faceoff win.

To begin the week, Pastrnak had one goal and one assist for two points in a 6-3 Bruins win over the San Jose Sharks on Martin Luther King’s Day. That was followed by one assist on January 22 in a 5-1 Bruins loss to the New Jersey Devils, one goal and one assist for two points on January 23 in a 2-0 Bruins shutout win over the Ottawa Senators, and one goal and two assists for three points on January 25 in a 3-1 Bruins win over the Colorado Avalanche.

Pastrnak’s game-winning goal came in the Bruins win over the Sharks. Pastrnak scored from fellow Czech forward Pavel Zacha of Brno and Elias Lindholm of Boden, Sweden at 7:02 of the second period. The Bruins went up 2-1 at the time.

Pastrnak in 2024-25

Pastrnak has 24 goals and 35 assists for 59 points in 51 games. He is a -1 with 28 penalty minutes, 12 power-play points, four game-winning goals, 211 shots on goal, three faceoff wins, 11 blocked shots, 29 hits, 28 takeaways and 71 giveaways. Pastrnak’s 211 shots on goal lead the NHL.

Not in the Four Nations Faceoff Tournament

With the Czech Republic not participating in the Four Nations Tournament, it means Pastrnak, who is ninth in NHL scoring, will not be playing. He is one of two players in the top 10 in NHL scoring not participating. The other is Edmonton Oilers centre Leon Draisaitl of Cologne, Germany.

In a Playoff Spot

With the three wins in four games, the Bruins improved to a record of 25 wins, 20 regulation losses and six losses in extra time for 56 points. They are seventh in the Eastern Conference, fourth place in the Atlantic Division, and lead the Columbus Blue Jackets by one point for a playoff spot.

