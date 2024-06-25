NHL News and Rumors

Bruins trade Linus Ullmark to Senators for Joonas Korpisalo

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI_19299103_168396541_lowres-2

There was a blockbuster trade involving goaltenders on Monday in the National Hockey League. The Ottawa Senators acquired goaltender Linus Ullmark of Lugnvik, Sweden from the Boston Bruins for goaltender Joonas Korpisalo of Pori, Finland and centre Mark Kastelic of Phoenix, Arizona. The Bruins will also receive a first round pick, 25th overall, in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. The Senators received this particular pick from the Detroit Red Wings in the trade involving Alex DeBrincat in 2023.

Linus Ullmark

Ullmark is joining his third NHL franchise. He previously played six seasons with the Buffalo Sabres from 2015 to 2021, and the last three seasons with the Boston Bruins from 2021 to 2024.

This past season, Ullmark had a record of 22 wins, 10 regulation losses, and seven losses in extra time, with two shutouts, a goals against average of 2.57, and a save percentage of .915. Ullmark shutout the Vancouver Canucks 4-0 on February 8, and the Nashville Predators 3-0 on April 2.

However, it was in 2022-23, where Ullmark had his most memorable season. He was an All-Star, won the 2023 Vezina Trophy, 2023 William M. Jennings Trophy, and was an integral reason why the Bruins won the 2023 Presidents’ Trophy for having the best record in the NHL regular season. Ullmark had a record of 40 wins, six regulation losses, one loss in extra time, with two shutouts, a goals against average of 1.89 and a save percentage of .938. He led the NHL in wins, goals against average, and save percentage. Ullmark’s shutouts in 2022-23 came in a 4-0 Bruins win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on October 28, 2022, and in a 4-0 Bruins win over the Colorado Avalanche on December 7, 2022.

Joonas Korpisalo

Korpisalo is joining his fourth NHL franchise. He was with the Columbus Blue Jackets for eight seasons from 2015 to 2023, the Los Angeles Kings for one season in 2023, and the Senators for one season from 2023 to 2024.

In 55 games in Ottawa in 2023-24, Korpisalo had a record of 21 wins, 26 regulation losses, and four losses in extra time. He had a goals against average of 3.27 and a save percentage of .890.

Mark Kastelic

Kastelic has spent the last three seasons with the Senators. In 2023-24, he had five goals and five assists for 10 points in 63 games. He was a -5, with 63 penalty minutes, 60 shots on goal, 190 faceoff wins, 31 blocked shots, 126 hits, 13 takeaways, and 15 giveaways.

Topics  
Bruins NHL News and Rumors Senators
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_19299103_168396541_lowres-2

Bruins trade Linus Ullmark to Senators for Joonas Korpisalo

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  3h
NHL News and Rumors
panthers Game 7 art (1)
NHL Fans Watch Florida Panthers Get Best Of Edmonton Oilers In Game 7 Of Stanley Cup Final At Amerant Bank Arena
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  20h
NHL News and Rumors
skinner_stuart1280-1040x572
Game 7 Live Updates of 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Finals
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  21h
NHL News and Rumors
nhl stanley cup game 6 (1)
NHL Fans Watch Edmonton Oilers’ Defense Clamp Down, Stun Florida Panthers in Game 6 Of Stanley Cup Final At Rogers Place
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jun 21 2024
NHL News and Rumors
connor mcdavid mcwows in game 6 (1)
Live updates of game six of 2024 Stanley Cup Finals
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 21 2024
NHL News and Rumors
connor mcdavid favored to win playoff mvp (1)
Stanley Cup Final MVP Odds: BetOnline Sportsbook Favors Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid For Conn Smythe Trophy
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jun 20 2024
NHL News and Rumors
connor brown scores sh goal game 5 stanley cup (1)
NHL Fans Watch Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers Deny Florida Panthers in Game 5 Of Stanley Cup Final At Amerant Bank Arena
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jun 18 2024
More News
Arrow to top