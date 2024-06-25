Bruins trade Linus Ullmark to Senators for Joonas Korpisalo

There was a blockbuster trade involving goaltenders on Monday in the National Hockey League. The Ottawa Senators acquired goaltender Linus Ullmark of Lugnvik, Sweden from the Boston Bruins for goaltender Joonas Korpisalo of Pori, Finland and centre Mark Kastelic of Phoenix, Arizona. The Bruins will also receive a first round pick, 25th overall, in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. The Senators received this particular pick from the Detroit Red Wings in the trade involving Alex DeBrincat in 2023.

Linus Ullmark

Ullmark is joining his third NHL franchise. He previously played six seasons with the Buffalo Sabres from 2015 to 2021, and the last three seasons with the Boston Bruins from 2021 to 2024.

This past season, Ullmark had a record of 22 wins, 10 regulation losses, and seven losses in extra time, with two shutouts, a goals against average of 2.57, and a save percentage of .915. Ullmark shutout the Vancouver Canucks 4-0 on February 8, and the Nashville Predators 3-0 on April 2.

However, it was in 2022-23, where Ullmark had his most memorable season. He was an All-Star, won the 2023 Vezina Trophy, 2023 William M. Jennings Trophy, and was an integral reason why the Bruins won the 2023 Presidents’ Trophy for having the best record in the NHL regular season. Ullmark had a record of 40 wins, six regulation losses, one loss in extra time, with two shutouts, a goals against average of 1.89 and a save percentage of .938. He led the NHL in wins, goals against average, and save percentage. Ullmark’s shutouts in 2022-23 came in a 4-0 Bruins win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on October 28, 2022, and in a 4-0 Bruins win over the Colorado Avalanche on December 7, 2022.

Joonas Korpisalo

Korpisalo is joining his fourth NHL franchise. He was with the Columbus Blue Jackets for eight seasons from 2015 to 2023, the Los Angeles Kings for one season in 2023, and the Senators for one season from 2023 to 2024.

In 55 games in Ottawa in 2023-24, Korpisalo had a record of 21 wins, 26 regulation losses, and four losses in extra time. He had a goals against average of 3.27 and a save percentage of .890.

Mark Kastelic

Kastelic has spent the last three seasons with the Senators. In 2023-24, he had five goals and five assists for 10 points in 63 games. He was a -5, with 63 penalty minutes, 60 shots on goal, 190 faceoff wins, 31 blocked shots, 126 hits, 13 takeaways, and 15 giveaways.