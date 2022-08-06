Bryce Harper gives pleasant injury update

Bryce Harper got hit in the hand by a fastball from Blake Snell earlier in the summer and has not returned since then. Before he went down with his injury, he was playing at an MVP level once again as he was hitting .318 and belted 15 home runs. Harper has been out since June 25th, but there are reports that he could be returning sometime in the near future.

The Philadelphia Phillies haven’t been playing bad baseball this season, but at 57-48, it’s tough not to imagine as a Phillies fan where they could be if Bryce Harper was healthy all season.

Bryce Harper Injury Update

NBC Sports Philadelphia had the update from Bryce Harper:

“It’s been good. Being able to get the pins out kind of opened things up for me to do what I needed to to get through the week and then get into this next week. To prepare me to come back. So, being able to throw the baseball again, catch the baseball again, my workout’s changed a little bit just so I can grip a little bit more, and things like that.” “Got the pins out, got back in the cage that day, so it felt good to get back in there and swing a bat. You know, get it kind of going again.” I don’t know how my bodies going to react, or you know how my thumbs going to react. So, we’re still on the same timeline, September-ish, you know, come back when I’m ready and able to come back.”

When Bryce Harper comes back, the Phillies are hoping that they’re going to be able to be one of the best teams in all of baseball. They’ve been playing better baseball throughout the past few weeks and getting arguably the top player in the National League back is certainly going to be a huge help for this team. They have playoff aspirations this season and once you’re in the playoffs, anything can happen.