MLB News and Rumors

Bryce Harper records three home run game for Phillies

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Bryce Harper Out Until MLB All-Star Break After Successful Tommy John Surgery

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper of Las Vegas, Nevada hit three home runs in a 9-4 Philadelphia win over the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday. This was the second time in Harper’s Major League Baseball career he hit three home runs in a game.

When did Harper first hit three home runs in a game?

Harper first accomplished the feat on May 6, 2015 while he was with the Washington Nationals. He hit two solo dingers and one two-run dinger in a 7-5 Nationals win over the Miami Marlins.

Inside Look at Harper’s three home runs on Tuesday

Harper opened the scoring with a two-out home run off of Reds starting pitcher Graham Ashcraft. The home run was 420 feet to center field. He then put the Phillies up 2-1 to lead off the bottom of the fourth inning. Once again the home run was off of Ashcraft. This dinger was 367 feet. Harper’s third home run was a grand slam 422 feet to right center field off of Reds relief pitcher Brent Suter. Harper scored center fielder Johan Rojas of San Francisco de Macoris, Dominican Republic, designated hitter Kyle Schwarber of Middletown, Ohio, and shortstop Trea Turner of Boynton Beach, Florida. For Harper, it was his seventh career grand slam, and put the Phillies up 8-1 with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Harper’s 2024 MLB Statistics

Harper was off to a slow start to the 2024 Major League Season. In fact, he did not have a base hit in his first 11 at bats. Things changed on Tuesday with the three home run performance. In 15 at bats and 17 plate appearances, Harper has scored four runs, with three hits, three home runs, six runs batted in, one stolen base, two walks, 12 total bases, a batting average of .200, slugging percentage of .800 and on base percentage of .294. The Phillies meanwhile are at two wins and three losses to start the season.

Topics  
MLB News and Rumors Phillies
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_22930169_168396541_lowres-2

Astros make three key base running errors in loss to Blue Jays

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  2h
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_20497249_168396541_lowres-2
Giants trade catcher Joey Bart to the Pirates
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  3h
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_22624931_168396541_lowres-2
Yankees trade reliever Nick Ramirez to the Dodgers
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  4h
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_21778932_168396541_lowres-2
Diamondbacks trade third baseman Emmanuel Rivera to Marlins
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  5h
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_22922024_168396541_lowres-2
Today’s MLB Schedule: How to Watch, Probable Pitchers, Betting Odds and More for April 2 MLB Games
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Apr 2 2024
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_22921754 (1)
Tough Break! Texas Rangers’ Josh Jung Breaks Wrist
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Apr 2 2024
MLB News and Rumors
Anthony Volpe
Yankees off to a historic start on the road
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 2 2024
More News
Arrow to top