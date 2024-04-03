Bryce Harper records three home run game for Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper of Las Vegas, Nevada hit three home runs in a 9-4 Philadelphia win over the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday. This was the second time in Harper’s Major League Baseball career he hit three home runs in a game.

When did Harper first hit three home runs in a game?

Harper first accomplished the feat on May 6, 2015 while he was with the Washington Nationals. He hit two solo dingers and one two-run dinger in a 7-5 Nationals win over the Miami Marlins.

Inside Look at Harper’s three home runs on Tuesday

Harper opened the scoring with a two-out home run off of Reds starting pitcher Graham Ashcraft. The home run was 420 feet to center field. He then put the Phillies up 2-1 to lead off the bottom of the fourth inning. Once again the home run was off of Ashcraft. This dinger was 367 feet. Harper’s third home run was a grand slam 422 feet to right center field off of Reds relief pitcher Brent Suter. Harper scored center fielder Johan Rojas of San Francisco de Macoris, Dominican Republic, designated hitter Kyle Schwarber of Middletown, Ohio, and shortstop Trea Turner of Boynton Beach, Florida. For Harper, it was his seventh career grand slam, and put the Phillies up 8-1 with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Harper’s 2024 MLB Statistics

Harper was off to a slow start to the 2024 Major League Season. In fact, he did not have a base hit in his first 11 at bats. Things changed on Tuesday with the three home run performance. In 15 at bats and 17 plate appearances, Harper has scored four runs, with three hits, three home runs, six runs batted in, one stolen base, two walks, 12 total bases, a batting average of .200, slugging percentage of .800 and on base percentage of .294. The Phillies meanwhile are at two wins and three losses to start the season.