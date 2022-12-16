NCAAF

Bryce Young and Will Anderson WILL play in Sugar Bowl, Zero Opt-Outs for Nick Saban’s Alabama

David Evans
In recent years, a trend has emerged where players expected to be drafted early in the NFL Draft have opted out of their college football program’s bowl game. Last year’s Heisman Trophy winner, Bryce Young, and Will Anderson are likely top-five picks in the draft, but both will play in the Sugar Bowl for Alabama. Nick Saban’s Alabama team will have zero opt-outs for their game against Kansas State, which is unusual in the current climate. Young and Anderson will be keen to sign off their Crimson Tide careers with a big bowl win.

Two Team Captains to Start Sugar Bowl

Alabama’s two superstars, quarterback Bryce Young and edge rusher Will Anderson are keen to end their careers in Tuscaloosa with a big win. Despite being guaranteed millions of dollars in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft, both have declared they will play Alabama’s upcoming Sugar Bowl game against Kansas State.

Bryce Young, who won the Heisman Trophy last year has been playing banged up on occasion this season, but has still been impressive. He has thrown for 3,007 yards and 27 touchdowns in the 11 games he has appeared in. Meanwhile, defensive end Will Anderson has 51 tackles and ten sacks on the season so far.

Both players were named as team captains at the start of the season and their leadership will be a boost in the Sugar Bowl. However, it may be a bit of a risk.

Anderson and Young are both projecting as top-five picks in mock drafts around the web. ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper has Anderson at two and Young at four on his most recent big board. An injury to either player could see their draft stock plummet and is the reason a large percentage of high draft picks forgo the more meaningless bowl games. But it seems like these two possess real leadership qualities and want to see out their time in college on the field, winning with their teammates.

Alabama plays Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Eve.

NCAAF News
David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
