NHL News and Rumors

Canucks centre Dakota Joshua recovering from testicular cancer

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI_23085308_168396541_lowres-2

Vancouver Canucks centre Dakota Joshua of Dearborn, Michigan is recovering from testicular cancer according to Rogers Sportsnet on Tuesday. Joshua has spent the last four seasons in the National Hockey League. He was with the St. Louis Blues from 2020 to 2022, and has spent the last two seasons with the Canucks.

Details of Joshua’s diagnosis

A lump on Joshua’s testicle was found earlier in the summer. Doctors then successfully performed surgery to remove the tumour. Do not be surprised if Joshua will have tests in the future to ensure the cancer does not return or does not spread.

Dakota Joshua in 2023-24

It was a breakout 2023-24 season for Joshua. In 63 games, he had career highs in goals (18), assists (14), points (32), plus/minus (+19), game-winning goals (five), shots on goal (84), blocked shots (40), and hits (245). The fact that Joshua had career-highs in eight categories is noteworthy when considering he only played 63 games in 2023-24, compared to 79 games in 2022-23. Joshua also had 60 penalty minutes in 2023-24, which matched his total from 2022-23. He also had one power-play point (matched career-high from 2022-23), 34 faceoff wins, 29 takeaways and 24 giveaways.

Joshua’s power-play point this past season came on March 31, 2024. It came in a 3-2 Canucks win over the Anaheim Ducks. Joshua scored from left winger Pius Suter of Zurich, Switzerland, and defenseman Filip Hronek of Hraedc Kralove, Czech Republic. At the time, the Canucks went up 2-0 at 9:34 of the second period. It was one of two goals in the game for Joshua, as he scored the game-winning goal on an all-American goal from Conor Garland of Scituate, Massachusetts and J.T. Miller of East Palestine, Ohio, with two minutes and 13 seconds left in the third period to break a 2-2 deadlock.

Joshua had another two goal game earlier in the season. On December 14, he accomplished the feat in a dominant 4-0 Canucks win over the Florida Panthers, the eventual Stanley Cup champion.

Topics  
NHL News and Rumors Vancouver Canucks
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_23085308_168396541_lowres-2

Canucks centre Dakota Joshua recovering from testicular cancer

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  9min
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_22229997_168396541_lowres-2
Blackhawks name Nick Foligno captain
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  47min
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Philadelphia Flyers at Vancouver Canucks
NHL defensemen Alexander Edler and Chris Wideman retire
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  3h
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_23107617_168396541_lowres-2
Blue Jackets sign left winger James Van Riemsdyk
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 16 2024
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_22780277_168396541_lowres-2
Devils defenseman Luke Hughes out long term with shoulder injury
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 13 2024
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Arizona Coyotes at San Jose Sharks
NHL defenseman Alex Goligoski retires at age 39
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 7 2024
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Minnesota Wild at Edmonton Oilers
Leon Draisaitl becomes highest paid player in the NHL
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 4 2024
More News
Arrow to top