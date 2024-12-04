Vancouver Canucks defenseman Filip Hronek of Hradec Kralove, Czech Republic is out the next two months with a lower body injury. According to Tyson Cole of canucksarmy.com, Hronek did have a successful procedure. However, one must realize according to Ben Kuzma of The Province, that Hronek only had a non-surgical procedure done and the Canucks franchise is saying surgery is not required.

When did Hronek get hurt?

Hronek received the injury on November 27 in a 5-4 Canucks loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Canucks blueliner was the recipient of a hard hit into the boards by Penguins defenseman Jack St. Ivany of Manhattan Beach, California. At the time, Hronek fell awkwardly on his right shoulder and was in a significant amount of pain. Hronek has a history of shoulder problems. Shoulder surgery was considered. However, if Hronek was to have an operation, it would end his 2024-25 National Hockey League season.

Fillip Hronek’s 2024-25 NHL statistics

This season, Hronek has one goal and eight assists for nine points in 21 games. He is a +14 with 18 penalty minutes, two power-play points, 24 shots on goal, 21 blocked shots, 36 hits, eight takeaways and 27 giveaways. Hronek’s +14 is the best for and against ratio on the Canucks team this season.

Breakout 2023-24 season

In his first season with the Canucks after being traded from the Detroit Red Wings on March 1, 2023, Hronek had career highs in assists (43), points (48), plus/minus (+33), shots on goal (148), blocked shots (87), and takeaways (24). He also had five goals, 38 penalty minutes, 104 hits, and 50 giveaways.

Sixth in the West

The Canucks have the sixth most points in the Western Conference and the third most points in the Pacific Division. They have a record of 13 wins, seven regulation losses and four losses in extra time for 30 points. Since the Hronek injury, the Canucks have gone to overtime on the road in three straight games. They beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-3 on November 29, and the Detroit Red Wings 5-4 on December 1, before losing 3-2 to the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday.