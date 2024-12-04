NHL News and Rumors

Canucks defenceman Filip Hronek out two months with lower body injury

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI_24697865_168396541_lowres-2

Vancouver Canucks defenseman Filip Hronek of Hradec Kralove, Czech Republic is out the next two months with a lower body injury. According to Tyson Cole of canucksarmy.com, Hronek did have a successful procedure. However, one must realize according to Ben Kuzma of The Province, that Hronek only had a non-surgical procedure done and the Canucks franchise is saying surgery is not required.

When did Hronek get hurt?

Hronek received the injury on November 27 in a 5-4 Canucks loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Canucks blueliner was the recipient of a hard hit into the boards by Penguins defenseman Jack St. Ivany of Manhattan Beach, California. At the time, Hronek fell awkwardly on his right shoulder and was in a significant amount of pain. Hronek has a history of shoulder problems. Shoulder surgery was considered. However, if Hronek was to have an operation, it would end his 2024-25 National Hockey League season.

Fillip Hronek’s 2024-25 NHL statistics

This season, Hronek has one goal and eight assists for nine points in 21 games. He is a +14 with 18 penalty minutes, two power-play points, 24 shots on goal, 21 blocked shots, 36 hits, eight takeaways and 27 giveaways. Hronek’s +14 is the best for and against ratio on the Canucks team this season.

Breakout 2023-24 season

In his first season with the Canucks after being traded from the Detroit Red Wings on March 1, 2023, Hronek had career highs in assists (43), points (48), plus/minus (+33), shots on goal (148), blocked shots (87), and takeaways (24). He also had five goals, 38 penalty minutes, 104 hits, and 50 giveaways.

Sixth in the West

The Canucks have the sixth most points in the Western Conference and the third most points in the Pacific Division. They have a record of 13 wins, seven regulation losses and four losses in extra time for 30 points. Since the Hronek injury, the Canucks have gone to overtime on the road in three straight games. They beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-3 on November 29, and the Detroit Red Wings 5-4 on December 1, before losing 3-2 to the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday.

 

Topics  
NHL News and Rumors Vancouver Canucks
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_24697865_168396541_lowres-2

Canucks defenceman Filip Hronek out two months with lower body injury

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  2h
NHL News and Rumors
Martin Necas
Martin Necas named NHL First Star of the Month for November
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 2 2024
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_22014652_168396541_lowres-2
Wild acquire defenseman David Jiricek from Blue Jackets
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 1 2024
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Florida Panthers at Vancouver Canucks
Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers experiencing four game losing streak
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 27 2024
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_24744223_168396541_lowres-2
Nico Hischier records first career NHL hat trick
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 26 2024
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Florida Panthers at Columbus Blue Jackets
Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski named NHL first star of the week
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 26 2024
NHL News and Rumors
Jim Montgomery
X reacts to Blues naming Jim Montgomery new coach
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 25 2024
More News
Arrow to top