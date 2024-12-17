NHL News and Rumors

Canucks right winger Kiefer Sherwood collects first career NHL hat trick

Jeremy Freeborn
Sports Editor
The Vancouver Canucks delivered with an impressive 3-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia on Monday. The Canucks most notable offensive performer was right winger Kiefer Sherwood of Columbus, Ohio. Sherwood notched his first career National Hockey League hat trick.

This is the second time this season where a player has registered a hat trick and has scored all three of his team’s goals in the process. The other was Los Angeles Kings centre Anze Kopitar of Jesenice, Slovenia who led the Kings to a 3-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres on October 10. Kopitar had a natural hat trick as he scored thrice in a row in the third period with the Kings trailing 1-0.

Inside look at Sherwood’s hat trick

Like Kopitar, Sherwood had a natural hat trick as he scored three times in a row. However, unlike Kopitar, he scored the first three goals of the game, and scored one goal in each period. Sherwood opened the scoring from forward Danton Heinen of Langley, British Columbia and Pius Suter of Zurich, Switzerland at 16:14 of the first period. Sherwood then scored unassisted at 16:04 of the middle frame for the game-winning goal to put the Canucks up 2-0. Then with two minutes and 35 seconds left in the game, Sherwood scored from Quinn Hughes of Orlando. Florida into an empty net to put the Canucks up 3-0.

Sherwood in 2024-25

In 30 games, Sherwood has 11 goals and six assists for 17 points. He is a +8 with 12 penalty minutes, one shorthanded point, three game-winning goals, 10 faceoff wins, 11 blocked shots, 184 hits, nine takeaways, and 13 giveaways. Sherwood’s 184 hits lead the NHL. He has 58 more hits than Boston Bruins center Mark Kastelic of Phoenix, Arizona, who is second on the list with 126 hits.

In a playoff spot

The Canucks currently have the seventh seed in the Western Conference. With a record of 16 wins, nine regulation losses and five losses in extra time, they have 37 points, and lead the Calgary Flames by two points for a playoff spot.

NHL News and Rumors Vancouver Canucks
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
