MLB News and Rumors

Cardinals reliever Packy Naughton to miss rest of year with elbow surgery

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Packy Naughton

St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Packy Naughton will miss the remainder of the 2023 Major League Baseball season after having elbow surgery according to Patrick McAvoy of Sports Illustrated. Naughton, a native of Boston, Massachusetts, had pitched in only four games this season before experiencing left forearm tightness in a 4-0 Cardinals loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on April 7.

2023 MLB Statistics

At the time of the injury, Naughton had been extremely effective in the Cardinals bullpen. He had pitched five innings and given up two hits and one walk, to go along with five strikeouts, and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 0.60. Naughton faced 17 batters in four games, and had 42 strikes in 68 pitches.

Career Transactions

Naughton has pitched for the Los Angeles Angels and Cardinals over the last three seasons. He was initially drafted in the ninth round by the Cincinnati Reds in the 2017 MLB Draft before being traded by the Reds to the Angels with minor league starting pitcher Jose Salvador of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic for outfielder Brian Goodwin of Rocky Mount, North Carolina on August 31, 2020. Naughton had not pitched for the Reds before being traded by them. After pitching the 2021 MLB regular season with the Angels, Naughton was claimed off waivers by St. Louis on March 21, 2022.

Career Statistics

Naughton has pitched much better in his time with the Cardinals than with the Angels. He had an earned run average of 6.35 with the Angels and 4.14 with the Cardinals. In 37 career games with the Angels and Cardinals, Naughton has a record of zero wins and six losses with an earned run average of 4.98. In 59 2/3 innings pitched, he has given up 68 hits, 33 earned runs, and 22 walks, to go along with 48 strikeouts, three holds, one save and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.51. Naughton’s save came in a 3-2 Cardinals win over the Atlanta Braves on July 7, 2022.

Last in the National League Central

The Cardinals are at 30 wins and 43 losses, and have stunningly the third worst record in the National League. They are eight games back of the division leading Cincinnati Reds.

 

Topics  
MLB News and Rumors St. Louis Cardinals
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
Luis Arraez

Luis Arraez becomes fourth MLB player to have three five-hit games in a month

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  3min
MLB News and Rumors
Alex Wood
Giants sweep the Dodgers in LA for first time in 11 years
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 19 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Andrew Abbott
Andrew Abbott off to a record breaking MLB career start with the Reds
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 17 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Shane McClanahan
Rays ace Shane McClanahan leads MLB starting pitching power rankings
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 15 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Lance McCullers, Fantasy Baseball
Astros SP Lance McCullers Jr. and DH Yordan Alvarez out with injuries
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 14 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Vinnie Pasquantino
Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino out for the season with shoulder surgery
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 14 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Andrew McCutchen signing autographs
Pirates DH Andrew McCutchen records 2000th Major League hit
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 12 2023
More News
Arrow to top