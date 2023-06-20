St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Packy Naughton will miss the remainder of the 2023 Major League Baseball season after having elbow surgery according to Patrick McAvoy of Sports Illustrated. Naughton, a native of Boston, Massachusetts, had pitched in only four games this season before experiencing left forearm tightness in a 4-0 Cardinals loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on April 7.

2023 MLB Statistics

At the time of the injury, Naughton had been extremely effective in the Cardinals bullpen. He had pitched five innings and given up two hits and one walk, to go along with five strikeouts, and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 0.60. Naughton faced 17 batters in four games, and had 42 strikes in 68 pitches.

Career Transactions

Naughton has pitched for the Los Angeles Angels and Cardinals over the last three seasons. He was initially drafted in the ninth round by the Cincinnati Reds in the 2017 MLB Draft before being traded by the Reds to the Angels with minor league starting pitcher Jose Salvador of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic for outfielder Brian Goodwin of Rocky Mount, North Carolina on August 31, 2020. Naughton had not pitched for the Reds before being traded by them. After pitching the 2021 MLB regular season with the Angels, Naughton was claimed off waivers by St. Louis on March 21, 2022.

Career Statistics

Naughton has pitched much better in his time with the Cardinals than with the Angels. He had an earned run average of 6.35 with the Angels and 4.14 with the Cardinals. In 37 career games with the Angels and Cardinals, Naughton has a record of zero wins and six losses with an earned run average of 4.98. In 59 2/3 innings pitched, he has given up 68 hits, 33 earned runs, and 22 walks, to go along with 48 strikeouts, three holds, one save and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.51. Naughton’s save came in a 3-2 Cardinals win over the Atlanta Braves on July 7, 2022.

Last in the National League Central

The Cardinals are at 30 wins and 43 losses, and have stunningly the third worst record in the National League. They are eight games back of the division leading Cincinnati Reds.