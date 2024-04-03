Carlston Harris vs. Khaos Williams added to UFC Fight Night on May 18

A new welterweight bout has been added to the UFC Fight Night event on May 18, 2024, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Carlston “Moçambique” Harris and Kalinn “Khaos” Williams are set to collide in what promises to be a thrilling three-round contest.

Carlston Harris (19-5) vs. Khaos Williams (14-3) has been added to the #UFC event on May 18 in Las Vegas, multiple sources tell @Farah_Hannoun and me. Story headed to @mmajunkie. pic.twitter.com/eTIlorbGD0 — Nolan King (@mma_kings) April 2, 2024

Carlston Harris, a seasoned fighter with a professional record of 19-5, has been making waves in the UFC welterweight division. At 36 years old, Harris has shown resilience and skill, securing back-to-back victories, including a notable come-from-behind submission win over Jeremiah Wells in August 2023.

Born in Guyana and fighting out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Harris has a diverse background in martial arts, holding a black belt in luta livre and a brown belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. His journey to the UFC was marked by determination and hard work, as he left his home country in search of better job prospects and eventually found his calling in martial arts after being inspired by a pirated DVD of a B.J. Penn fight.

On the other side of the Octagon, Khaos Williams, a dynamic fighter with a record of 14-3, brings a different yet equally compelling story. At 30 years old, Williams has won three of his last four fights, showcasing his power and tenacity. His most recent victory came against Rolando Bedoya by split decision in May 2023.

Williams, who hails from Jackson, Michigan, and fights out of Detroit, began his MMA journey after a street fight in 2008 led him to discover his natural fighting abilities. He has since developed a reputation for his knockout power, earning the nickname “Khaos” for his ability to create chaos in the cage.

UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Murphy, is set to take place at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event will feature a featherweight bout between Edson Barboza and Lerone Murphy as the headliner, with a full card of exciting matchups. The Harris vs. Williams fight adds to an already stacked lineup, promising fans a night of high-level MMA action.

UFC Fight Night Confirmed Fights

Edson Barboza vs. Lerone Murphy

Angela Hill vs. Luana Pinheiro

Warlley Alves vs. Abus Magomedov

Tim Elliott vs. Tatsuro Taira

Vinicius Salvador vs. Adrian Yanez

Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Emily Ducote

Hailey Cowan vs. Tamires Vidal

Ramiz Brahimaj vs. Themba Gorimbo

Victor Martinez vs. Tom Nolan

Carlston Harris vs. Khaos Williams