Cedric Mullins records Friday night cycle for Baltimore

Baltimore Orioles center fielder Cedric Mullins of Greensboro, North Carolina became the seventh player in franchise history to hit for the cycle. He accomplished the feat in a 6-3 Baltimore win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday at Camden Yards.

Friday Cycle

Mullins’s first hit of the game was a base hit single to right field with one out off of Pirates’s righthander Johan Oviedo. Mullins’s second hit was a two-out triple in the fifth inning, also off of Oviedo.

Mullins’s third base hit was a double to right field with one out off of Pirates reliever Jose Hernandez in the seventh inning. Mullins would later score on an Adley Rutschman double which tied the game at two runs apiece. Then in the eighth inning, Mullins hit a three-run home run which broke a 3-3 deadlock and gave the Orioles a 6-3 lead. The home run was 376 feet and scored left fielder Austin Hays of Daytona Beach, Florida and pinch hitter Terrin Vavra of Menomonie, Wisconsin. It came with two out off of Pirates’s relief pitcher Duane Underwood Jr.

Who are the other six Orioles to hit for the cycle?

Since moving from St. Louis in 1954, six other Orioles players have hit for the cycle. They are Brooks Robinson of Little Rock, Arkansas on July 15, 1960, Cal Ripken of Havre de Grace, Maryland on May 6, 1984, Aubrey Huff of Marion, Ohio on June 29, 2007, Felix Pie of La Romana, Dominican Republic on August 14, 2009, Jonathan Villar of La Vega, Dominican Republic on August 5, 2019, and Hays on June 22, 2022.

Second Player to hit for the cycle in 2023

Luis Arraez of San Felipe, Venezuela is the only other player to hit for the cycle during the 2023 season, and in the process became the first player in Marlins history to hit for the cycle. He achieved the feat in an 8-4 Marlins win over the Philadelphia Phillies.