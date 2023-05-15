MLB News and Rumors

Cedric Mullins records Friday night cycle for Baltimore

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Cedric Mullins

Baltimore Orioles center fielder Cedric Mullins of Greensboro, North Carolina became the seventh player in franchise history to hit for the cycle. He accomplished the feat in a 6-3 Baltimore win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday at Camden Yards.

Friday Cycle

Mullins’s first hit of the game was a base hit single to right field with one out off of Pirates’s righthander Johan Oviedo. Mullins’s second hit was a two-out triple in the fifth inning, also off of Oviedo.

Mullins’s third base hit was a double to right field with one out off of Pirates reliever Jose Hernandez in the seventh inning. Mullins would later score on an Adley Rutschman double which tied the game at two runs apiece. Then in the eighth inning, Mullins hit a three-run home run which broke a 3-3 deadlock and gave the Orioles a 6-3 lead. The home run was 376 feet and scored left fielder Austin Hays of Daytona Beach, Florida and pinch hitter Terrin Vavra of Menomonie, Wisconsin. It came with two out off of Pirates’s relief pitcher Duane Underwood Jr.

Who are the other six Orioles to hit for the cycle?

Since moving from St. Louis in 1954, six other Orioles players have hit for the cycle. They are Brooks Robinson of Little Rock, Arkansas on July 15, 1960, Cal Ripken of Havre de Grace, Maryland on May 6, 1984, Aubrey Huff of Marion, Ohio on June 29, 2007, Felix Pie of La Romana, Dominican Republic on August 14, 2009, Jonathan Villar of La Vega, Dominican Republic on August 5, 2019, and Hays on June 22, 2022.

Second Player to hit for the cycle in 2023

Luis Arraez of San Felipe, Venezuela is the only other player to hit for the cycle during the 2023 season, and in the process became the first player in Marlins history to hit for the cycle. He achieved the feat in an 8-4 Marlins win over the Philadelphia Phillies.

 

 

Topics  
MLB News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Detroit Tigers at Cleveland Guardians

Detroit Tigers 2023: MLB Insiders Are Curious If Pitching-Needy Rivals Will Trade For Ace Eduardo Rodriguez?

Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  May 11 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Kenley Jansen
Kenley Jansen becomes seventh MLB pitcher with 400 saves
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 11 2023
MLB News and Rumors
London Stadium
Mets and Phillies to play in London in 2024
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 11 2023
MLB News and Rumors
tigers manager aj hinch early top manager candidate (1)
Detroit Tigers’ A.J. Hinch: Early Candidate For 2023 AL Manager Of The Year?
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  May 9 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Garrett Cleavinger
Rays relief pitcher Garrett Cleavinger out for the season with torn ACL
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 9 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Vida Blue
Former Athletics starting pitcher Vida Blue dies at age 73
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 8 2023
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: NLDS-Milwaukee Brewers at Colorado Rockies
Yankees pitcher Lou Trivino & Rockies pitcher German Marquez to have Tommy John Surgery
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 3 2023
More News
Arrow to top