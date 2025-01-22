News

Celtics injury report vs Clippers: Jrue Holiday and Al Horford questionable

Joe Lyons
NBA: Boston Celtics at Denver Nuggets

The latest Boston Celtics injury report for Wednesday’s clash with the Los Angeles Clippers sees two key players added as questionable.

Boston began a four-game road stretch with a blowout victory over the Golden State Warriors on Monday and they’ll continue through the pacific division facing the Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers on a back-to-back before finishing off in Dallas on Saturday.

Tonight’s meeting marks the first time the Celtics will play in the new $2 billion Intuit Dome which has housed the Clippers since the start of the season and the reigning champions will seek to record their consecutive wins since the start of the month.

Joe Mazzulla’s side are emerging from probably their worst run in over two years, going 4-4 in their last eight outings and 8-9 in their last 17 – but the tide is bound to turn eventually with such a talented and accomplished group.

When the Celtics and Clippers last faced off in Los Angeles, Boston ran away 145-108 winners thanks to impressive scoring across the board with Jayson Tatum (30), Jaylen Brown (24), Jrue Holiday (20) and Derrick White (18) filling up the stat sheet.

As per the best online sportsbooks & betting sites in the US, Boston are 10.0-point favorites on the road in California.

Boston Celtics injury report vs Los Angeles Clippers

G Jrue Holiday (right shoulder impingement; questionable), C Al Horford (left big toe sprain; questionable)

Celtics big men Al Horford and Kristaps Porzingis usually don’t feature in back-to-backs, so it’s likely Horford will sit out tonight so Porzingis can play – and the roles will be reversed in tomorrow’s meeting with the Lakers.

Despite some shaky moments so far this season, Boston still boast the league’s third-best overall record and they’re the only team to sit in the top five of both offensive and defensive rating.

That suggests they’re in a bit of an unlucky slump which will even itself out as the year goes on, or at least it’s what Celtics supporters are hoping.

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites SportsLens, Basketball Insiders and Business2Community. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. His sports betting work can be found on SportsLens and Basketball Insiders. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
