UFC News and Rumors

Chael Sonnen Returns to UFC Commentary Team for UFC 291

Author image
Garrett Kerman
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
chael sonnen suit

Chael Sonnen will return to the UFC commentary team for UFC 291 on July 29, 2023. Sonnen will serve as a desk analyst alongside light heavyweight contender Anthony Smith and former UFC fighter Din Thomas.

Sonnen’s Legal Situation

Sonnen was arrested on charges of felony battery and misdemeanor violence back in March 2022 but the charges were eventually dropped. ESPN put Sonnen on a ban until his legal situation was done and over with. After a 16-month hiatus, Sonnen is finally back on the broadcast after his legal troubles are just now a thing in the past.

Sonnen was Made for Commentary

Sonnen’s return to the UFC commentary team is a major coup for the promotion. He is one of the most popular and respected figures in MMA, and his commentary skills are second to none. Sonnen’s presence on the commentary team will add a new level of excitement to UFC 291.

In addition to his commentary skills, Sonnen is also known for his wit and his ability to break down fights in a way that is both informative and entertaining. He is a master of the trash talk, and he is sure to add some extra spice to the commentary for UFC 291.

UFC 291 will be headlined by a lightweight vacant ‘BMF’ title fight between No. 2 ranked lightweight Dustin Poirier and No. 3 ranked Justin Gaethje. The event will also feature a number of other exciting fights, including a co-main event fight in the light heavyweight division when Jan Blachowicz welcomes Alex Pereira to the weight class as Pereira attempts to be a two-division champion for the second time in his combat sports career.

Sonnen’s return to the UFC commentary team is a welcome addition to the promotion. He is a valuable asset to the UFC, and I am excited as well as most fight fans are to see him back on the mic for UFC 291.

 

Topics  
MMA UFC UFC News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Related To UFC News and Rumors

UFC News and Rumors
ufc 291

UFC 291 Main Card Revealed with Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje 2 for BMF Title

Author image Garrett Kerman  •  44s
UFC News and Rumors
molly mccann
Molly McCann Announces Move to Strawweight Division
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  38min
UFC News and Rumors
pat miletich
Mike Jackson to Face UFC Hall of Famer Pat Miletich in ‘Clash of Ideologies’
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  58min
UFC News and Rumors
tom-aspinall
UFC London Bonuses: Tom Aspinall Earns $50,000 in Triumphant Return from Injury
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  1h
UFC News and Rumors
UFC 291 Fighter Pay: Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje Set to Earn Massive Paydays
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  2h
UFC News and Rumors
ufc 291
UFC 291 Ticket Prices, PPV Cost, Fight Card & Live Stream
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  12h
UFC News and Rumors
ufc 291
UFC 291: Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje 2 Fight Card, Date, and Time
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  12h
More News
Arrow to top