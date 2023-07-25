Chael Sonnen Returns to UFC Commentary Team for UFC 291

Chael Sonnen will return to the UFC commentary team for UFC 291 on July 29, 2023. Sonnen will serve as a desk analyst alongside light heavyweight contender Anthony Smith and former UFC fighter Din Thomas.

Scoop: @ChaelSonnen will return to ESPN programming for the first time in 16 months as a #UFC291 desk analyst after reaching a plea agreement in his legal case earlier this month. https://t.co/HP1KobUNTW — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohn) July 25, 2023

Sonnen’s Legal Situation

Sonnen was arrested on charges of felony battery and misdemeanor violence back in March 2022 but the charges were eventually dropped. ESPN put Sonnen on a ban until his legal situation was done and over with. After a 16-month hiatus, Sonnen is finally back on the broadcast after his legal troubles are just now a thing in the past.

Sonnen was Made for Commentary

Sonnen’s return to the UFC commentary team is a major coup for the promotion. He is one of the most popular and respected figures in MMA, and his commentary skills are second to none. Sonnen’s presence on the commentary team will add a new level of excitement to UFC 291.

In addition to his commentary skills, Sonnen is also known for his wit and his ability to break down fights in a way that is both informative and entertaining. He is a master of the trash talk, and he is sure to add some extra spice to the commentary for UFC 291.

UFC 291 will be headlined by a lightweight vacant ‘BMF’ title fight between No. 2 ranked lightweight Dustin Poirier and No. 3 ranked Justin Gaethje. The event will also feature a number of other exciting fights, including a co-main event fight in the light heavyweight division when Jan Blachowicz welcomes Alex Pereira to the weight class as Pereira attempts to be a two-division champion for the second time in his combat sports career.

Sonnen’s return to the UFC commentary team is a welcome addition to the promotion. He is a valuable asset to the UFC, and I am excited as well as most fight fans are to see him back on the mic for UFC 291.