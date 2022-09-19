Chase Brice Helps Appalachian State Football Fans Storm Field After Game Winning Hail Mary

It’s been a pretty incredible three weeks for Appalachian State football and their fans. They scored 40 points in the fourth quarter of a devastating loss to UNC in week one, upset Texas A&M in week two, and then this week, an improbable Hail Mary from Chase Brice to Christian Horn sealed their win against Troy. After tossing the game winner, Brice then helped the Mountaineers fans storm the field!

The Hail Mary

It was always going to be a difficult game for Appalachian State on Saturday. It was a classic letdown spot. They had just returned from beating sixth ranked Texas A&M and “College Gameday” was in town. With just two seconds left on the clock, Troy led by four and App State were on their own 47-yard line. Step forward fifth-year senior quarterback, Chase Brice.

Brice pulled the trigger and as the ball was tipped in the air it seemed like it would never come down. Eventually, it did and landed in the hands of Appalachian State wide receiver, Christian Horn. Horn headed the endzone for a walk-off Hail Mary victory and sent the home fans and radio announcers into untold throes of ecstasy.

App State's miracle win, captured by their home radio announcers. 🔉 ⤴️ 🎥 @bubbaprogpic.twitter.com/HaVFuiG7bO — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) September 17, 2022

Chase Brice a Hero Twice

After Brice threw the game winner, he set off to the stands to celebrate with his fellow App State students. However, after becoming a hero on the field, he was now becoming one off the field too…kind of. As fans looked to storm the field, the 6’3″ tall former Clemson and Duke QB offered a helping hand. He rushed towards the fans climbing over the barriers and helped a few of them down safely as they headed towards the field to celebrate with the team.

The classic letdown spot was no match for Chase Brice and neither were the barriers to the field. The man will not be beaten.