As the Kentucky Derby approaches, we thought it’d be fun to let ChatGPT, the AI language model, create and rank its top-10 favorite racehorse names. These horses will eventually compete in the prestigious race, but for now, let’s dive into their unique monikers. Combining its love for puns, AI, and all things horse racing, ChatGPT has crafted some truly creative names. So, without further ado, here are ChatGPT’s AI-generated horse names and their imaginary stats!

Event: Kentucky Derby

Date & Time: May 6th, 6:57 pm

Location: Churchill Downs, Kentucky

TV Channel: NBC

Kentucky Derby Odds: Forte +325 | Tapit Trice +600 | Angel of Empire +800

ChatGPT always needs a little prompting, so for this whacky little experiment, we told it to use horsey puns, AI puns, and anything close to its (artificial) heart to create its favorite horse racing names for Kentucky Derby horses. And ChatGPT certainly rose to the occasion, displaying its clever wit and creativity in concocting a delightful mix of Kentucky Derby horse names.

The result is a unique collection of monikers that not only showcase ChatGPT’s linguistic prowess but also add a touch of humor and intrigue to the tradition of naming racehorses. Get ready for a fun-filled ride as we explore the imaginative world of ChatGPT’s AI-generated Kentucky Derby horse names, which are sure to leave you grinning from ear to ear, or at least cause an eyeroll or two.

ChatGPT’s Top Ten Kentucky Derby Horse Names

NeighI The Final Frontier Odds: 3-1

Jockey: Scotty Galloptronic

Trainer: William Shetner

Auction price: $1.2 million

Record: 3-1-0

Speed rating: 105

Importance: A clever nod to “Star Trek” and AI, this name playfully combines the neigh of a horse with the exciting frontier of artificial intelligence. Galloping GPT Odds: 4-1

Jockey: Johnny Syntax

Trainer: Turing Stableford

Auction price: $1 million

Record: 2-2-0

Speed rating: 102

Importance: Named after ChatGPT’s very own architecture, this racehorse is a tribute to the power and speed of AI. Deep Reinforcement Canter Odds: 5-1

Jockey: Lena Leverage

Trainer: Ima Reinforcer

Auction price: $900,000

Record: 2-1-1

Speed rating: 100

Importance: A play on “deep reinforcement learning,” this name highlights a key AI technique while humorously alluding to a horse’s canter. Canterversationalist Odds: 6-1

Jockey: Chatty McChatface

Trainer: Veronica Verbose

Auction price: $800,000

Record: 1-3-0

Speed rating: 98

Importance: A witty blend of “canter” and “conversationalist,” this name emphasizes ChatGPT’s prowess in engaging, natural-sounding dialogue. TextGen Trot Odds: 7-1

Jockey: Timmy Typist

Trainer: Penny Paragraph

Auction price: $700,000

Record: 1-2-1

Speed rating: 95

Importance: A play on “text generation” and “trot,” this name captures the essence of ChatGPT’s main function while giving a nod to the horse’s gait. Horse Code Hero Odds: 8-1

Jockey: Sammy Semaphore

Trainer: Betsy Binary

Auction price: $600,000

Record: 2-0-1

Speed rating: 93

Importance: Combining the world of computer programming with horse racing, this name salutes the heroes who understand the complex language of code. Silicon Saddle Surfer Odds: 9-1

Jockey: Chip Canterwell

Trainer: Sally Silicon

Auction price: $500,000

Record: 1-1-2

Speed rating:90

Importance: This name cleverly merges the heart of technology, Silicon Valley, with the essential horse racing equipment, the saddle, while adding a touch of fun with “surfer.” Turing’s Trot Test Odds: 10-1

Jockey: Alan Gallopski

Trainer: Codey McCodeface

Auction price: $400,000

Record: 1-0-2

Speed rating: 88

Importance: Inspired by the Turing Test, this name honors the iconic measure of AI intelligence while incorporating the smooth trot of a racehorse. Machine Learning Maverick Odds: 12-1

Jockey: Mandy Matrix

Trainer: Larry Linear

Auction price: $300,000

Record: 0-2-1

Speed rating: 85

Importance: This name pays homage to the field of machine learning, highlighting the groundbreaking advancements in AI that make models like ChatGPT possible. Runnin’ on Recurrent Nets Odds: 15-1

Jockey: Roger RNN

Trainer: Wendy Weights

Auction price: $200,000

Record: 0-1-1

Speed rating: 80

Importance: A tribute to recurrent neural networks, a type of AI architecture, this name cleverly links the world of artificial intelligence to the fast-paced action of horse racing.

There you have it: ChatGPT’s top 10 Kentucky Derby horse names, infused with AI humor and horse racing spirit. As these imaginative horses eventually hit the track, we can’t wait to see how their unique monikers add an extra touch of excitement to the race.

ChatGPT Runs The ChatGPT Top-Ten Kentucky Derby Horse Names Stakes

However, we didn’t have to wait long for that to happen. We simply asked ChatGPT to eventually pit its favorite Kentucky Derby horse names against one another in a fantasy Kentucky Derby.

Here’s how that played out:

“The Kentucky Derby race featuring ChatGPT’s top 10 favorite horse names was nothing short of thrilling. The excitement was palpable as the horses lined up, ready for the starting gates to burst open.

“As the race began, NeighI The Final Frontier had an explosive start, leaping out of the stalls with incredible speed. Right behind it, Galloping GPT and Deep Reinforcement Canter were locked in a tight race for second place. Meanwhile, Runnin’ on Recurrent Nets appeared to struggle, falling behind the pack early on.

“At the halfway mark, TextGen Trot made a surprising move, picking up the pace and overtaking both Galloping GPT and Deep Reinforcement Canter. Horse Code Hero and Turing’s Trot Test were battling it out for fourth place, while Silicon Saddle Surfer and Machine Learning Maverick trailed close behind.

“As the race continued, it became clear that the pace was too much for Runnin’ on Recurrent Nets, who began to lag further behind the rest of the horses. The final couple of furlongs brought nail-biting suspense, with NeighI The Final Frontier maintaining a slim lead over the surging TextGen Trot.

“In the final moments of the race, Canterversationalist made a stunning late charge, galloping past several competitors and fighting for a top spot. However, NeighI The Final Frontier managed to hold onto its lead, crossing the finish line as the winner. TextGen Trot came in second, with Canterversationalist securing a respectable third place.”

ChatGPT Top-Ten Kentucky Derby Horse Names Stakes Result

1st – NeighI The Final Frontier 3-1

Jockey: Scotty Galloptronic Trainer: William Shetner Owner: AI Frontier Stables Finishing time: 2:01.55



2nd – TextGen Trot 7-1

Jockey: Timmy Typist Trainer: Penny Paragraph Owner: Dialogue Derby Dwellers Finishing time: 2:01.78



3rd – Canterversationalist 6-1

Jockey: Chatty McChatface Trainer: Veronica Verbose Owner: Wordplay Racers Finishing time: 2:02.03



If you have made it to the end of this, congratulations! But you do not deserve as many congratulations as our AI Kentucky Derby winner, NeighI The Final Frontier, who romped home with Scotty Galloptronic on board at 3-1. We hope this provided you with as much fun as we had when creating it, and certainly hope Saturday’s Kentucky Derby can live up to this edition of the prestigious race.

