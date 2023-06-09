Horse Racing

Brad Thomas Belmont Stakes 2023 Expert Picks & Predictions: Hit Show A Major Contender

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
Brad Thomas Preakness

Brad Thomas’s expert picks and predictions for the 2023 Belmont Stakes have been released. Find Brad Thomas’s Belmont Stakes 2023 expert picks and predictions for the third leg of the Triple Crown.

The Belmont Stakes, the third and final leg of the Triple Crown, is set for Saturday, June 10, at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York. The post time is set for approximately 7:02 p.m. ET. Unfortunately, there will be no Triple Crown winner this year, but Preakness winner National Treasure can secure two of the three legs with a win at the Belmont.

Below are Thomas’s expert picks and predictions for the 2023 Belmont Stakes*.

*Odds via BetOnline as of 6/9.

Brad Thomas Belmont Stakes 2023 Expert Picks & Predictions

The morning line favorite is Forte (+250). All eyes will be on Forte on Saturday morning, considering he was scratched hours before the Kentucky Derby. However, Thomas told Mike Francesa that his most likely winner is Angel of Empire (+330). However, Thomas’s bet to win will be Hit Show (+1200). National Treasure (+550) will round out the trifecta.

Angel of Empire (+330)

Thomas believes Angel of Empire will win the 2023 Belmont Stakes. “He looks the part,” Thomas said, complimenting Angel of Empire’s overall look. Angel of Empire finished third in the Kentucky Derby and posted his highest speed figure in that race. He has the speed to deal with the 1.5-mile race in the Belmont Stakes.

“He’s gotten better and better, Mike, with maturity, with dirt distance, with every race he’s run under those circumstances,” Thomas said. “The most likely winner is Angel of Empire, and he’s not going to be the favorite. I have nothing against somebody who says that’s my win bet.”

Bet on Angel of Empire (+330)

Hit Show (+1200)

According to Thomas, Hit Show is a horse that has only improved with each race. “He’s a natural grinder,” Thomas said. Hit Show only finished fifth in the Kentucky Derby, but that’s a fairly good finish considering where he was out of the gate.

“I think Hit Show is a major, major contender,” Thomas said. “My win bet is going to be Hit Show. His risk-reward is going to be there. His odds are going to be vastly higher than his actual chances.”

Bet on Hit Show (+1200)

National Treasure (+550)

“You always respect speed in the Belmont Stakes,” Thomas said, and National Treasure has plenty of it. National Treasure posted a 102 Equibase speed figure in the Preakness Stakes, on its way to winning the second jewel of the Triple Crown. National Treasure is trained by two-time Triple Crown winner Bob Baffert and that must be respected.

“National Treasure comes back in three weeks, but he’s a strong strapping horse making only his fourth start of the year. He’s a horse who should be able to deal with that type of stress,” Thomas said. “If he’s able to stay the distance, he’s a major, major win factor.”

Bet on National Treasure (+550)

Topics  
Horse Racing Horse Racing Picks
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Arrow to top