Seize the Grey wins the 2024 Preakness Stakes

There will be no triple crown winner in 2024. After Mystik Dan won the 2024 Kentucky Derby, the horse only finished second at the Preakness, as it was two and a quarter lengths behind the winner, Seize the Grey.

Not the favourite

The odds that Seize the Grey was going to win the Preakness Stakes in 2024 on the morning of the race were 15-1. The horse had lower odds than Mystik Dan (5-2), Catching Freedom (6-1), Imagination (6-1), and Tuscan Gold (8-1).

Notable record-setting win for D. Wayne Lukas

It was also a record setting date for Seize the Grey’s trainer, the legendary D. Wayne Lukas of Antigo, Wisconsin. Lukas became the oldest trainer to win a triple crown race at 88 years, eight months, and 16 days. He passed the record previously set by Sunny Jim Fitzsimmons of Sheepshead Bay, New York. Fitzsimmons was 82 years old, nine months and 26 days old when he trained Bold Ruler to the 1957 Preakness Stakes title.

D. Wayne Lukas’s 15th Triple Crown win as a trainer

This was Lukas’s 15th triple crown race as a trainer. The only trainer who has won more triple crown races was Bob Baffert of Nogales, Arizona, who has won 17 triple crown races. Lukas has won four Kentucky Derby titles, seven Preakness Stakes, and four Belmont Stakes. The four Kentucky Derby titles came in 1988 with Winning Colors, in 1995 with Thunder Gulch, in 1996 with Grindstone, and in 1999 with Charismatic. The other six Preakness titles came in 1980 with Codex, 1985 with Tank’s Prospect, in 1994 with Tabasco Cat, in 1995 with Timber Country, in 1999 with Charismatic, and in 2013 with Oxbow. The four Belmont Stakes came in 1994 with Tabasco Cat, in 1995 with Thunder Gulch, in 1996 with Editor’s Note and in 2000 with Commendable.

When is the Belmont Stakes?

The 2024 Belmont Stakes will be on June 8 at the Saratoga Race Course because Belmont Park is being renovated. The final triple crown race of 2024 will be on FOX Sports.