The third race of the triple crown took place on Saturday with Dornoch as the champion. The horse has a Major League Baseball connection as Dornoch was co-owned by former Major League Baseball outfielder Jayson Werth of Springfield, Illinois.

Three different horses won a triple crown race in 2024. Mystik Dan won the Kentucky Derby and Seize the Grey won the Preakness Stakes.

Dornoch not expected

Dornoch’s odds to win the Belmont Stakes heading into the race were 17-1. Only one other horse entered the Belmont as a bigger underdog and that was Protective at 19-1. Sierra Leone was the pre-race favourite at 8-5. Mindframe and Seize the Grey were tied for the second best odds at 5-1. They were followed by Mystik Dan at 6-1, Resilience and Antiquarian at 12-1, and Honor Marie at 13-1. Dornoch’s chances of winning the Belmont Stakes were the same as The Wine Steward.

Details from the race

Dornoch got off to a strong start to the race, and was very close to Seize the Grey for the first half. Dornoch then took control of the race and was the fastest horse down the stretch. In the process, he saved off an attempted comeback by Mindframe and Sierra Leone, that came up short.

Jayson Werth’s MLB career

Werth played 15 seasons of Major League Baseball in the outfield with the Toronto Blue Jays, Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals. He was with the Blue Jays from 2002 to 2003, the Los Angeles Dodgers from 2004 to 2005, the Philadelphia Phillies from 2007 to 2010, and the Washington Nationals from 2011 to 2017.

Werth was an All-Star with the Phillies in 2009. That year he batted .268 with 36 home runs and 99 runs batted in. In addition to being an All-Star with the Phillies, Werth won the World Series with the Phillies in 2008, and led the National League with 46 doubles during the 2010 season.