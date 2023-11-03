In the wake of a surprising series of scratches from the Breeders’ Cup, the European horse racing community has been left in a state of discontent, particularly with the noticeable pattern of European horses being pulled from the competition. The fervor reached a crescendo on social media, where fans and pundits alike expressed their concern and suspicion over the seemingly targeted scratches at Santa Anita.

The unexpected withdrawals have struck a nerve within the global horse racing fraternity. Key European contenders like ‘Givemethebeatboys’ and ‘River Tiber,’ alongside ‘Bolshoi Ballet,’ were abruptly deemed unfit to race in the Breeders Cup, and scratched by vets.

This string of withdrawals, coming in quick succession, seemed to particularly afflict horses that had crossed seas for the event, creating a rift between expectations and reality.

Suspicious Goings on at Santa Anita According to X Users

The exclusions have not only disrupted betting odds and race day projections but have also stirred suspicions of foul play. One user’s remark encapsulated the brewing distrust: “Very, very suspicious goings on at Santa Anita for the Breeders Cup. It’s some coincidence that all these scratches are European-based. Connections should be righteously aggrieved #BreedersCup.”

Very, very suspicious goings on at Santa Anita for the Breeders Cup. It’s some coincidence that all these scratches are European-based. Connections should be righteously aggrieved #BreedersCup — Seamus (@Seamusisanimdom) November 3, 2023

The discussion took a critical turn as another commentator added to the chorus of dissent, stating, “Let’s scratch all of the invaders b/c their industry isn’t as fuc**d up as ours. #BreedersCup.”

Let’s scratch all of the invaders b/c their industry isn’t as fucked up as ours. #BreedersCup — Mike Mauro (@Monks_79) November 3, 2023

This sharp critique suggests that the integrity of the sport is in question, with some feeling that the playing field is far from level.

Breeders Cup Vets at Santa Anita Front and Center of X Users’ Frustration

The frustration was further amplified by a user who expressed disappointment with the decisions of the veterinarians: “You have to question moving the BC back to Santa Anita vets apparently terrified feel very deflated. Also, of course, I would not like to see any horse running that’s not sound but the horses have been working all week all look in great shape its just frustrating.”

You have to question moving the BC back to Santa Anita vets apparently terrified feel very deflated Also of course I would not like to see any horse running thats not sound but the horses have been working all week all look in great shape its just frustrating — AIDANOBRIENFANSITE (@aobrienfansite) November 3, 2023

Finally, the sentiment that perhaps this was an expected outcome was echoed by another user: “The withdrawal of European horses by Vets at the Breeders Cup. How many US horses have they scratched? It was always going to happen think of it what you will but we all know the reasons.”

The withdrawal of European horses by Vets at the Breeders Cup. How many US horses have they scratched?

It was always going to happen think of it what you will but we all know the reasons. — James Keller (@jameskeller1) November 3, 2023

This insinuates a premeditated bias that could have been anticipated, stirring up conversations on fairness and the transparency of the vetting process.

This series of quotes lays bare the skepticism and dismay that has swept through the community. With European horses bearing the brunt of the withdrawals, a question mark hangs over the Breeders’ Cup, challenging its reputation as a fair and globally inclusive event. As the dust settles, the calls for transparency and fairness only grow louder, with the hope that the spirit of equine sportsmanship can be restored in full measure.