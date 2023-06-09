Horse Racing

Dick Jerardi Belmont Stakes 2023 Expert Picks & Predictions: Back Tapit Trice

Twitter Linkedin
Dick Jerardi

Dick Jerardi’s expert picks and predictions for the 2023 Belmont Stakes have been released. Find Dick Jerardi’s Belmont Stakes 2023 expert picks and predictions for the third leg of the Triple Crown.

The Belmont Stakes, the third and final leg of the Triple Crown, is set for Saturday, June 10, at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York. The post time is set for approximately 7:02 p.m. ET. This year marks the 50th anniversary of Secretariat’s dominant Belmont victory, securing the Triple Crown in the process. Which horse will etch their name in history on Saturday?

Here are Jerardi’s expert picks and predictions for the 2023 Belmont Stakes*.

  • Tapit Trice (+330)
  • Hit Show (+1200)

*Odds via BetOnline as of 6/9.

Dick Jerardi Belmont Stakes 2023 Expert Picks & Predictions

Forte (+250) is still the favorite to win the Belmont Stakes. However, Jerardi told BetOnline that he likes Tapit Trice (+330) to win. Sons of Tapit have dominated the Belmont Stakes, producing four of the last eight winners.

Tapit Trice (+330)

Jerardi is backing Tapit Trice to win on Saturday. Jerardi points to Tapit Trice’s sire, Tapit, and his championship pedigree in this race as a reason it will run a good race. Jerardi also likes Tapit Trice’s trainer, Todd Pletcher, a four-time Belmont Stakes winner who trained Mo Donegal to victory in 2022.

“I thought his Derby was deceptively good. When you watch the head-on replay, he [Tapit Trice] got behind the whole field early, took all that dirt coming back, came a hundred wide on the far turn,” Jerardi said. “You watch him train now, [and] he’s gonna love these wide-sweeping turns at Belmont Park. . . . I like Tapit Trice.”

Bet on Tapit Trice (+330)

Hit Show (+1200)

Jerardi’s favorite longshot in the Belmont Stakes is Hit Show. Hit Show is trained by Brad Cox, who won this race in 2021 with Essential Quality. Hit Show is a stalker, which will be an advantage since closers struggle in the Belmont. Jerardi thought Hit Show ran a “deceptively good” race in the Kentucky Derby despite finishing fifth.

“That pace was so fast [in the Kentucky Derby]. This is going to be a much more moderate pace,” Jerardi said. “If you’re going to get +1000 or more on BetOnline, I would think Hit Show is a live longshot in the Belmont.”

Bet on Hit Show (+1200)

