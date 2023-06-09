The 2023 Belmont Stakes will be live from Belmont Park on Saturday. The final jewel of the Triple Crown features a $1.5 million purse and has increased its winner’s share from $800,000 to $900,000 in 2023, up 11 percent year-over-year.

During the duration of the Belmont spring/summer meet, there was a total of $15.57 in purses up for grabs across 54 stakes races. The meet will be highlighted by the 2023 Belmont Stakes on Saturday, June 10.

This weekend the Belmont Stakes Racing Festival will feature $7.65 million in purses from Thursday, June 8 through to Saturday, June 10.

The weekend will culminate with the Belmont Stakes, which is also known as the “Test of the Champion”. Nine horses will be running the 1 ½-mile race this year.

Despite not increasing the purse, the NYRA has increased the payouts for the winners at Belmont Park. In 2023, the winner’s share is expected to be $900,000, up 11 percent year-over-year.

Belmont Stakes Payouts Increase

The Belmont Stakes purse is still listed at $1.5 million. Instead of increasing the purse prize, the NYRA has decided to increase the winning connections from 53.3 percent to 60 percent, meaning the winner’s share will increase to $900,000 from $800,000 last year.

The purse will be distributed among the top eight horses with 18 percent to 2nd, 10 percent to 3rd, five percent to 4th, three percent to 5th, two percent to 6th and one percent to 7th and 8th

Check out the list below for the 2023 Belmont Stakes payouts

1st — $900,000 (60%)

2nd — $270,000 (18%)

3rd — $150,000 (10%)

4th — $75,000 (5%)

5th — $45,000 (3%)

6th — $30,000 (2%)

7th — $15,000 (1%)

8th — $15,000 (1%)

Belmont Stakes: Jockey Payout Set at $90K

With the winner taking home $900,000, the prize is generally split between the owner, trainer, and jockey.

The winning jockey receives about 10 percent of the prize money. This year, the winning jockey will take home a projected $90,000. However, 30 percent of the prize money will have to pay their agent and valet, the person who gets the jockey’s gear in place. After all that, the winning jockey will take home approximately $63,000.

For jockeys that finish in the money but aren’t first, they generally receive about 5% of the paycheck.

A jockey that finishes second place at the 2023 Belmont Stakes is expected to be paid out around $13,500.

