The 2023 Belmont Stakes may not race after wildfires in Quebec, Canada have sparked air quality concerns in New York and surrounding areas. Find out if the 2023 Belmont Stakes will be canceled due to smoke and air quality concerns.

The 2023 Belmont Stakes is suddenly up in the air after wildfires in Canada have threatened the air quality in Elmont, New York, and surrounding areas.

According to the Associated Press, New York’s governor warned that the final jewel of the Triple Crown could be affected if the air quality doesn’t improve by Saturday.

MLB games have already been called off in New York, Philadelphia, and Washington D.C. If the air quality index surpasses 200 on Saturday, the Belmont Stakes could be in jeopardy.

An air quality index score of 200 is the Environmental Protection Agency benchmark for poor air quality which is very unhealthy for everyone.

If the air quality is measured at 150 to 200, only horses that pass an additional pre-race veterinary examination will be permitted to race, said NY Gov. Nathy Hochul.

NYRA Still Planning For Final Triple Crown Race

Despite the air quality concerns, New York Racing Association vice president of Communications Patrick McKenna remains optimistic that the 2023 Belmont Stakes will happen.

According to a statement released to the AP, McKenna said, “optimistic that conditions will allow for the resumption of training and racing on Friday in advance of the Belmont Stakes on Saturday.”

The NYRA has consulted with state officials on how to best move forward this weekend, telling concerned patrons, “our shared efforts to provide the safest possible environment for training and racing thoroughbred horses.”

Thursday’s Racing & Training Canceled at Belmont Park

The officials at Belmont Park were forced to cancel training and the races scheduled for Thursday.

Thursday’s cancelations included the Grade 2 Wonder Again Stakes and the listed Jersey Girl Stakes, both of which will be redrawn and run Sunday.

“Safety is paramount as we navigate this unprecedented situation,” NYRA boss David O’Rourke said in a written statement. “NYRA will actively monitor all available data and weather information as we work toward the resumption of training and racing both here at Belmont Park and at Saratoga Race Course. Based on current forecast models and consultation with our external weather services, we remain optimistic that we will see an improvement in air quality on Friday.”

