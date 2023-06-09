The Daily Racing Form has an incredibly rich history when it comes to horse racing analysis. The tabloid newspaper was founded in 1894 and over the last 129 years have delivered with solid and newsworthy expertise. Let’s take a look at the horse that four of their writers are predicting to win the third Triple Crown race of 2023.

This Saturday, the 155th Belmont Stakes is moving 🐎 📺: June 10th on FOX and the Fox Sports App pic.twitter.com/0aSTUiZj2P — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 5, 2023

The four writers we will be discussing in this post are Mike Beer, Marcus Hersh, Mike Welsch and Dan Illman. Beer has 14 years of experience. Hersh, who is based in Chicago and New Orleans, joined the Daily Racing Form in 1998. Welsch is based in Florida, while Illman is a handicapping editor who wrote “Betting Maidens & Two-Year Olds.”

Hit Show (+1200)

Hit Show is Mike Beer’s pick to win the 2023 Belmont Stakes. Beer likes Hit Show to finish first, Tapit Trice to finish second, Angel of Empire third, and Forte fourth. The reasons why Beer likes Hit Show the most is the horse’s ability to improve during a race. He likes Hit Show’s tactical speed, finishing power, and the horse’s ability to handle the 1.5 miles at the Belmont. Remember, the Belmont Stakes is longer than the Kentucky Derby, which is at 1.25 miles and the distance at the Preakness, which is less than a mile.

Arcangelo (+1200)

Two of Daily Racing Form’s writers are picking Arcangelo. Hersh really liked Arcangelo’s performance at the Peter Pan Stakes in May. It should be noted that the Peter Pan Stakes is also at the Belmont Park in Elmont, New York. Hersh has also praised Arcangelo’s demeanour, as it seems very relaxed and fresh going into the Belmont. Welsch was impressed with Arcangelo not only at the Peter Pan Stakes, but at Gulfstream Park in March, which he also won. Like Hersh, Welsch really likes Arcangelo’s temperament.

Hersh is picking Arcangelo first, Angel of Empire second, National Treasure third, and Tapit Trice fourth. Welsch likes Arcangelo first, Angel of Empire second, Tapit Trice third, and Forte fourth.

Angel of Empire (+330)

Illman was correct with National Treasure winning the Preakness, and now will try to pick the right horse at the Belmont. He is going with the pre-race favourite at the Kentucky Derby in Angel of Empire. Illman really liked his preparation leading up to Churchill Downs and is a huge supporter of the horse’s finish which might just give him a Triple Crown win. Illman is picking Angel of Empire first, Hit Show second, National Treasure third, and Arcangelo fourth.

