Chelsea Owner Todd Boehly Calls For North Vs South English Premier League All-Star Game

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has said he wants to launch a North vs South All-Star type game in the Premier League, similar to what we see in America with the NBA and MLB.

The 48-year-old said in a recent interview, “I hope the Premier League takes a little bit of a lesson from American sports. You could do a North vs South All-Star game in the Premier League and fund whatever the pyramid needed very easily. Everyone likes the ides of more revenue for the league.”

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly thinks English football could benefit from an All-Star Game: 'MLB did their All-Star Game this year—they made $200M from a Monday and a Tuesday. You could do a North vs. South All-Star Game from the Premier League to fund the pyramid very easily.' ⚾ pic.twitter.com/FzNANzrJ2g — B/R Football (@brfootball) September 13, 2022

American sports such as the NFL and NBA host an annual All-Star game where the best players from across the league take part in an exhibition style match. It’s also not the first thing he thinks should be implemented into English football. He also said that there should be a four-way tournament at the bottom of the table to determine who gets relegated.

In the same interview, he also revealed why he sacked former boss Thomas Tuchel, saying “We just didn’t have a shared vision for the future. It wasn’t a decision that was made because of a single win or loss.”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was asked about the matter in his most recent press conference, and issued a rather sarcastic response:

” He forgets that in the big sports in America, these players have four-month breaks and they are quite happy they can do a little bit of sport in these breaks. It is completely different to football.

“What can I say? Does he want to bring the Harlem Globetrotters as well and let them play against a football team.”

It’s fair to say Klopp wasn’t a fan of Boehly’s vision.