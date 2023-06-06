Former middleweight champion Chris Weidman will make his return to the octagon on August 19, 2023, when he faces Brad Tavares at UFC 292. Weidman has not fought since breaking his leg in a gruesome fashion against Uriah Hall in April 2021. Tavares is coming off a knockout loss to Bruno Silva in his last fight.

I’m back! 🦵💥 Stoked to be in the octagon once again at The @TDGarden for @UFC 292 on Saturday, August 19th. Let’s gooo! 👊🇺🇸#UFC292 pic.twitter.com/6kepYujDRW — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) June 6, 2023

This fight is a great matchup for both fighters. Weidman needs to get back in the win column and show that he can still compete at a high level. Tavares needs to prove that he can beat a former champion and move up the middleweight rankings.

Here is a more detailed analysis of both fighters:

Chris Weidman set out to prove he’s still got it

Weidman is a former middleweight champion who has had a long and storied career in the UFC. He is known for his wrestling and striking, and he has some of the best knockout power in the division. However, he has also been plagued by injuries throughout his career.

Weidman made his UFC debut in 2011, and he quickly rose through the ranks. He won his first 10 fights in the UFC, including wins over Anderson Silva, Vitor Belfort, and Lyoto Machida. In 2013, he defeated Silva to win the middleweight championship.

Weidman defended his title four times before losing it to Luke Rockhold in 2015. He has not been the same fighter since that loss. He has lost four of his last six fights, and he has been injured in three of those losses.

Weidman is a talented fighter who has the potential to be a champion again. However, he needs to stay healthy and avoid getting hit. If he can do that, he has a chance to win this fight and get back on track.

Brad Tavares looks to end losing skid

Tavares is a well-rounded fighter who has a good mix of wrestling, striking, and submissions. He is not as flashy as Weidman, but he is a very dangerous fighter. He has won five of his last six fights, and he is looking to make a statement against Weidman.

Tavares made his UFC debut in 2011, and he has won 10 of his 15 fights in the UFC. He has a good record against ranked opponents, with wins over Krzysztof Jotko, Elias Theodorou, and Michael Bisping.

Tavares is a tough fighter who is always in the fight. He has a good chin and he is always willing to go for the finish. He is a dangerous fighter on the ground, and he has a good submission game.

Tavares is a good fighter who has a chance to win this fight. He is the more well-rounded fighter, and he has a good chance of neutralizing Weidman’s striking. I think Tavares is going to win this fight by vicious knockout.