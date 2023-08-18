Chris Weidman Displeased with Preliminary Placement at UFC 292

Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman is unhappy with his placement on the preliminary card for UFC 292.

A legend of the game returns tomorrow!@ChrisWeidman back in action against @BradTavares in our #UFC292 Featured Prelim! [ 8pmET / 5pmPT | Live on ESPN 2 & ESPN+ ] pic.twitter.com/nAFxVHlbx1 — UFC (@ufc) August 18, 2023

Disrespectful Placement

Weidman has expressed his displeasure with the UFC for placing his fight against Brad Tavares on the preliminary card at UFC 292. Weidman feels that the placement is disrespectful, given his status as a former champion and his comeback from a leg break injury. He believes that he deserves to be on the main card and is disappointed with the UFC’s decision.

Added Motivation

Weidman’s disappointment with his placement on the preliminary card has added motivation for him to perform well in his comeback fight against Tavares. Weidman is looking to prove that he still belongs at the top of the middleweight division and that the UFC made a mistake by placing him on the preliminary card.

Weidman’s Return from Brutal Leg Injury

Weidman suffered a gruesome leg break injury in his last fight against Uriah Hall in April 2021. He has been working hard to recover from the injury and make a successful comeback to the Octagon. Weidman’s return to the UFC is highly anticipated, and his fight against Tavares will be a test of his skills and determination.

UFC 292 Fight Card

UFC 292 is shaping up to be an exciting event, with several compelling matchups on the card. The event will take place at the TD Garden in Boston, providing a thrilling atmosphere for the fighters and fans alike. UFC 292 will feature other exciting fights, including the main event between Aljamain Sterling and Sean O’Malley.

UFC 292 Main Card (ESPN + PPV 10 P.M. ET)

Aljamain Sterling vs Sean O’Malley

Zhang Weili vs Amanda Lemos

Neil Magny vs Ian Garry

Marlon Vera vs Pedro Munhoz

Chris Weidman vs Brad Tavares

UFC 292 Preliminary Card (ESPN / ESPN +, 8 P.M. ET)

Gregory Rodrigues vs Denis Tiuliulin

Da’Mon Blackshear vs Mario Bautista

Austin Hubbard vs Kurt Holobaugh

UFC 292 Early Preliminary Card (ESPN +, 6:30 P.M. ET)

Andre Petroski vs Gerald Meerschaert

Andrea Lee vs Natalia Silva

Karine Silva vs Maryna Moroz

