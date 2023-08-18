News

Chris Weidman Displeased with Preliminary Placement at UFC 292

Garrett Kerman
chris_weidman

Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman is unhappy with his placement on the preliminary card for UFC 292.

Disrespectful Placement

Weidman has expressed his displeasure with the UFC for placing his fight against Brad Tavares on the preliminary card at UFC 292. Weidman feels that the placement is disrespectful, given his status as a former champion and his comeback from a leg break injury. He believes that he deserves to be on the main card and is disappointed with the UFC’s decision.

Added Motivation

Weidman’s disappointment with his placement on the preliminary card has added motivation for him to perform well in his comeback fight against Tavares. Weidman is looking to prove that he still belongs at the top of the middleweight division and that the UFC made a mistake by placing him on the preliminary card.

Weidman’s Return from Brutal Leg Injury

Weidman suffered a gruesome leg break injury in his last fight against Uriah Hall in April 2021. He has been working hard to recover from the injury and make a successful comeback to the Octagon. Weidman’s return to the UFC is highly anticipated, and his fight against Tavares will be a test of his skills and determination.

UFC 292 Fight Card

UFC 292 is shaping up to be an exciting event, with several compelling matchups on the card. The event will take place at the TD Garden in Boston, providing a thrilling atmosphere for the fighters and fans alike. UFC 292 will feature other exciting fights, including the main event between Aljamain Sterling and Sean O’Malley.

UFC 292 Main Card (ESPN + PPV 10 P.M. ET)

  • Aljamain Sterling vs Sean O’Malley
  • Zhang Weili vs Amanda Lemos
  • Neil Magny vs Ian Garry
  • Marlon Vera vs Pedro Munhoz
  • Chris Weidman vs Brad Tavares

UFC 292 Preliminary Card (ESPN / ESPN +, 8 P.M. ET)

  • Gregory Rodrigues vs Denis Tiuliulin
  • Da’Mon Blackshear vs Mario Bautista
  • Austin Hubbard vs Kurt Holobaugh

UFC 292 Early Preliminary Card (ESPN +, 6:30 P.M. ET)

  • Andre Petroski vs Gerald Meerschaert
  • Andrea Lee vs Natalia Silva
  • Karine Silva vs Maryna Moroz

News
Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
Arrow to top