Clayton Kershaw’s Gameday Routine Is Very Detailed

Clayton Kershaw will go down as one of the best pitchers in MLB history.

The Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher is a nine-time all-star, three-time NL CY Young winner, the 2014 NL MVP, and won the World Series in 2020.

Clayton Kershaw has a 2.32 ERA and 0.93 WHIP throughout his illustrious career.

He has spent all 15 years of his MLB career with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Kershaw is a surefire Hall of Famer.

His gameday routine is very detailed and he has had the same routine for 10 years.

Below, we take a look at Kershaw’s gameday routine.

Clayton Kershaw’s Gameday Routine

Clayton Kershaw has had the same routine on days he is pitching for the last decade.

2:00 PM PST: Arrives at the field

2:30: Eats lunch

3:00: Review the opponent’s batting lineup

3:30: Throws a blitz ball against the wall

4:00: Takes a nap on the training table

5:00: Team meeting

5:15: Weight room warm-up

5:58: Heat packs

6:23: Takes field for stretching

6:40: Plays catch

6:57: Finishes warming up (before the anthem)

7:08: Takes the field for the game

This has been his routine each day he is pitching for 10 years.

He has been very consistent in his routine, which has helped him be one of the most consistent pitchers in MLB history.

With his strict routine, it is no wonder why Kershaw has been so successful throughout his 15-year MLB career.

How Is Kershaw Performing This Season?

This is Clayton Kershaw’s 15th season in the MLB, all with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In year 15, Kershaw has a 2.98 ERA and 1.10 WHIP.

He has been much better at home this season.

Kershaw has a 1.13 ERA and 0.71 WHIP in four home starts this season.

He has a 15.9% swinging strike percentage and batters have an exit velocity of just 79.7 mph against Kershaw this season.

Injuries have been a concern for Kershaw in recent years.

He has not made 30 starts in a season since 2015.

Kershaw does not have as much velocity in his pitches as he once did but that is expected in year 15.

Despite the drop in velocity, Kershaw remains one of the best pitchers in the MLB with a very impressive ERA and WHIP.

Clayton Kershaw remains one of the best pitchers in the MLB in year-15 and he is hoping to remain healthy this season.