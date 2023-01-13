NCAAF

Clemson Tigers Hire TCU’s Garrett Riley as Offensive Coordinator in Deal Worth $1.75 Million Per Year

David Evans
Clemson made a change at their offensive coordinator position on on Thursday. The Tigers fired Brandon Streeter from the position before hiring TCU OC Garrett Riley to replace him. Riley’s three-year deal is worth $1.75 million per year.

Streeter the Scapegoat for Stuttering Clemson Offense

Brandon Streeter seems to be the scapegoat for the perceived failings of the Clemson offense this year. With struggling quarterback DJ Uiagalelei at the helm, the Tigers have struggled to rack up yardage over the past couple of seasons.

This year was Streeter’s first as the offensive playcaller, but the Tigers managed just 5.4 yards per play against BCS opposition. This was enough for just 60th in college football.

It is the first time that Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has fired an assistant.

“As the leader of this program, I am accountable for our staff and accountable for our results,” Swinney said. “And though we took a step forward offensively in 2022, after evaluating our offense in-depth, I felt it was in the best interest of our program to seek new leadership at that position.

“These decisions are never easy, but it is my job to evaluate and assess every part of our program every year, and this was just the right time to make a change.”

Riley in as OC

Hoping to change the fortunes of the stuttering offense is former TCU OC Garrett Riley. Riley was part of the TCU staff that took the program to the CFP National Championship Game after winning 13 games this season.

“I am super excited to welcome Garrett and Lindsay Riley and their two precious sons to the Clemson Family,” Swinney said. “Garrett has an incredible track record. His body of work, including this past season when his ninth-ranked scoring offense helped TCU transform from a five-win team into a 13-win national championship game finalist in their coaching staff’s first season, speaks for itself.”

Riley has signed a three-year deal worth $5.25 million.

