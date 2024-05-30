Clippers Looking to Retain Both Paul George and James Harden

The Los Angeles Clippers have a lot of difficult decisions ahead of themselves this offseason. Not only will James Harden be a free agent, but Paul George will also be highly coveted in free agency this upcoming summer. The Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly ready to heavily pursue George. The same goes for the Orlando Magic. On top of that, Harden will most likely want to survey his options. Despite all of this, the Los Angeles Clippers are reportedly “determined,” to retain both stars per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowksi.

Los Angeles Clippers “Determined,” to Keep James Harden and Paul George

James Harden’s Impact for the Clippers

Harden adjusted to his new role surprisingly well this past season. After being traded to the Clippers, he averaged 16.6 points, 8.5 assists, 5.1 total rebounds per game, and a three-point shooting percentage of 38.1 percent. For his career, the former assists champion has logged 24.1 points, 7.1 assists, 5.6 total rebounds, and a three-point shooting percentage of 36.4 percent.

It is vital to remember that the 10-time All-Star was sharing the floor with Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Russell Westbrook at times. Yes, his prime years are behind him. However, James Harden will still have a limited market interested in him this offseason, most likely from rival teams. All in all, the point guard is still a former MVP and one of the most electrifying players of his generation. If the Clippers want to keep him, they will certainly have some competition on the free agent market.

Paul George’s Impact

Paul George is one of the best two-way players of his era. Year after year, he continues to be an All-Star. This past season was no different. He led the Clippers to another playoff appearance. George averaged a respectable 22.6 points, 5.2 total rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.5 steals per game while striking it at a rate of 47.1 percent from the field. These numbers are not far off from his career totals of 20.8 points, 3.7 assists, 6.3 total rebounds, 1.7 steals per game, and a field goal percentage of 44.0 percent.

Despite the shortcomings as a team since George and Kawhi Leonard have arrived, the former Indiana Pacer had arguably his most consistent and healthy season yet for Los Angeles. George played in 74 matchups this past year after dealing with nagging injuries the previous three seasons. The Clippers will have their work cut out for them this offseason. Especially if they want to retain not one, but two of their best players.