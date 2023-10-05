Paul George and Clippers in Contract Extension Talks

Paul George is still one of the NBA’s star wings in today’s NBA even with age starting to catch up to the veteran. The small forward and the Los Angeles Clippers are reportedly in contract extension, though one has not yet came to fruition. Paul George had this to say about the situation:

“If it’s up to me, absolutely,” George said. “I’m back home, with a great organization, an organization that believes in winning and does everything they can to win. Why not? Why not retire here? It would be a dream if I can ride it out, hopefully compete for multiple championships while I’m a Clipper and be able to say I played at home and did something great at home. So yeah, that’s first on my agenda.”

Paul George in Talks With Los Angeles Clippers About Potential Contract Extension

The Clippers’ Expectations

The Clippers have underachieved in peers’ eyes during the Paul George and Kawhi Leonard era. However, injuries to both stars have also hampered their chances in the past few years. With that being said, the new load management rule will limit the games where both George and Leonard sit out during the regular season. As a result, the Clippers will once again be in the thick of Western Conference contention.

The franchise knows their window is slowly closing so the desperation to win a title is mounting. Hopefully, a healthy Paul George will spearhead their efforts and get the team back to being a championship favorite like they were when they first acquired the superstar duo many off seasons ago.

Paul George Still Has Something Left in the Tank

Paul George has recently said he will be back on his “bully sh–t,” this season. With this in mind, we can expect a very physical Paul George this coming year and his career numbers say that he will be an All-Star worthy player.

Last season, despite being hindered by nagging injuries, the small forward still averaged 23.8 points, 6.1 total rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game. Not to mention, George also tallied a player efficiency rating of 19.6 to go along with a win-share total of +4.6. This year will be a huge season for the Los Angeles Clippers and much of their success will be predicated on the impact of their veteran wing, Paul George.

