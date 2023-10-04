James Harden is on his way to 76ers training camp to make a scene and force the team to trade him to his preferred destination — the L.A. Clippers. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Harden is on his way to training camp with the intention of making the 76ers uncomfortable. Find out how Harden might try to force a trade ahead of the start of the NBA season.

The Philadelphia 76ers opened training camp this week in Colorado without superstar guard James Harden.

Harden is expected to arrive in Colorado on Wednesday but it remains unclear what type of player will be showing up at 76ers training camp.

The disgruntled NBA star has gone on the record to request a trade and doubled down by calling 76ers GM Daryl Morey a ‘liar’ during the offseason. While Harden remains under contract, he’s not exactly arriving at training camp looking to make amends and move on from the situation.

What’s Next For James Harden and the 76ers?

Despite being led by Harden and NBA MVP Joel Embiid, Philadelphia suffered another early playoff exit in 2022.

That prompted the organization to fire head coach Doc Rivers and replace him with former Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse. Nurse won an NBA Championship when Kawhi Leonard joined the Raptors for the 2019 season and is hoping to bring another long-awaited championship to the city of Philadelphia.

However, that might not happen if Harden has his way.

For now, Harden appears intent on showing up to the 76ers training camp but will he be a distraction for a team that is trying to take the next step toward an NBA Championship?

There’s a chance that Harden could arrive in hopes of doing exactly that.

According to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, “James Harden wants a trade. He wants to make the 76ers uncomfortable. So uncomfortable, ultimately, they don’t think they’ll get the best out of him and make a trade.”

What Can The 76ers Expect Back In A James Harden Trade?

Not only has the 76ers guard burned his bridges with the organization, but he has nearly destroyed his trade value in the process.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, there isn’t much of a trade market for the 33-year-old guard. In fact, the 76ers had a much bigger market when they were forced to trade another star, former No. 1 overall pick Ben Simmons.

“There’s not widespread interest in James Harden,” Woj told Malika Andrews. “The Clippers are the most motivated team to give up at least a first-round pick in this or potentially a pick swap.”

