P.J. Tucker to be Away From Clippers for Time Being

The Los Angeles Clippers are already going through their fair share of drama before the regular season has even started. Not only is there questions surrounding the health of their star player, Kawhi Leonard, but now it appears as if there are problems with one of their key role players. It is being reported that P.J. Tucker will now be away from the team by “mutual consent,” while the Clippers decide what the best course of action is for the two sides. As a result, expect heavy trade speculation to circulate around Tucker and the Los Angeles Clippers in the coming days.

P.J. Tucker to be Away From Los Angeles Clippers by “Mutual Consent”

Potential Suitors for P.J. Tucker

While P.J. Tucker is now 39, he can still benefit the correct team in the right situation. He is a reliable three-and-D player and would also provide some valuable veteran experience in the locker room. One team who could show interest in trading for the veteran wing is the Denver Nuggets. The Nuggets have already been linked to Tucker in past years. Bringing in a savvy veteran like Tucker would add to their depth. An aspect which some NBA peers are still questioning coming into the season. Not to mention, Tucker is already familiar with playing Russell Westbrook, which could be a nice combination on Denver’s second unit.

Another team who would be a great fit is a reunion with the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks would welcome back a key role player from their 2021 championship team with open arms. This would most likely be done via the buyout market in the future as Milwaukee does not have many trade assets left ever since the blockbuster Damian Lillard trade last summer. Still, don’t be surprised if the Bucks bring back Tucker as he is very familiar with the Bucks and most of their personnel.

A third team who could be in the mix is the Washington Wizards. The Wizards simply could use all the help they could get as of right now. Some NBA peers predict them to finish as a bottom-three team in the whole league this coming year. Tucker could bring a much-needed veteran presence to this rebuilding Wizards squad and have more of an impact as a rotational player. Especially compared to his current role with the Los Angeles Clippers. All in all, P.J. Tucker is going to command a healthy market, despite being a 39-year-old role player.