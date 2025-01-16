Clippers

Kawhi Leonard Not in a Hurry to Break Minutes Restriction

Mathew Huff
Sports Editor
Clippers Kawhi Leonard stands and stares.

Los Angeles Clippers superstar, Kawhi Leonard, is in no hurry to break his minutes restriction. 

“I’m taking my time. I done that in the past and it led me on the bench, so I’m good where I’m at,” said Leonard on Tuesday.

“I feel good and as long as I’m feeling good on the court, I’m able to move quickly, get to my spots. That’s all I’m looking for,” added Leonard.

The two-time Finals MVP has only appeared in three matchups thus far this season, but also missed some time to tend to his family and home that are being affected by the wildfires right now. The Clippers are hoping that Leonard can eventually work his way back into a full-time role. If so, then they can make a serious push for a top-four seed in the Western Conference. 

Kawhi Leonard Not Hurrying to Break Minutes Restriction 

The Clippers’ Season So Far 

The Los Angeles Clipper have had a season of ups and downs. They are currently 21-17 and in fifth place in the Western Conference as of January 15th, 2025. The Dallas Mavericks are right on their heels but have been dealing with injuries to their star players in Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.

On the season, the Clippers currently rank average to below average in several key statistical categories. They rank 25th in team assists per game (24.3), 14th in team three-point shooting percentage (36.3 percent), and 17th in total rebounds per game (51.9). Los Angeles does rank third in steals per game (9.7) which is promising to consider they have played without Kawhi Leonard for most of the year. Still, Leonard’s recent injury history does warrant some concern going forward for the Los Angeles Clippers. 

Kawhi Leonard’s Recent Injury History 

To say Kawhi Leonard has had bad luck with injuries over the past few years would be an understatement. He had been dealing with chronic knee soreness this past summer and that has festered into this season. Before that, Leonard ended his season abruptly before the playoffs to have knee surgery.

In 2023, the former San Antonio Spurs star suffered a torn meniscus in Game One of the first round series against the Phoenix Suns. Going back to 2021, Kawhi Leonard suffered a partially torn ACL in Game Four of the Western Conference Semi Finals against the Jazz where he collided with Joe Ingles. He had battled other nagging injuries with his ankle and thigh before his tenure with the Clippers. However, the concerning knee issues have been a topic for years now and warrant some concern for Kawhi Leonard’s longevity. 

Mathew Huff

Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
Mathew Huff

