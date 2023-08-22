Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic is set to release a new docuseries about his experience during the FIBA World Cup. The short-form docuseries, “Everything It Takes” will follow the 2023 Solenia national basketball team during the FiBA Basketball World Cup.

Doncic will be self-producing and releasing this project. It will take an inside look at Slovenia’s national basketball team, including Luka and his teammates.

The 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup tournament will begin on August 25 and last until September 10 with the top 32 teams in the world facing off against one another. The tournament slate has 92 games that will be set across the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia.

I’m proud to announce “Everything It Takes,” a documentary shorts series about my Slovenia national team.

Episodes will premiere across my channels over the next few weeks as we compete for The FIBA Basketball World Cup. Thank you to all of my teammates, coaches and staff at… pic.twitter.com/S37GWd2HiS — Luka Doncic (@luka7doncic) August 21, 2023

Dallas Mavericks Star Luka Doncic Announces FIBA World Cup Docuseries

Doncic announced his new docuseries “Everything It Takes” on his social media platforms on Tuesday. It will be the first project that he produces from his production company, 77X.

77X has partnered with a few organizations to launch “Everything It Takes”. The production company will work with Even/Odd, the Basketball Federation of Slovenia, and the Slovenian production company Entity Films. The series is set to be directed by Andy Madeleine.

Doncic will be the star of the documentary but there will be highlights from his teammates and their passion for the game.

“I am proud to share the story of my national team, especially my teammates, and to shine a light on Slovenian basketball and what it means to me,” Dončić said. “It’s more than just what we do on the court. It’s about the brotherhood, the heart of our team, the passion of our fans, and the love for our country.”

“Everything It Takes” Will Be Launched on Social Media Platforms

The docuseries will be optimized for social media platforms like TikTok, Youtube Shorts, and Instagram Reels. It’s a mobile-consumption first project and will be released in real-time as the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup commences.

The docuseries will begin on Saturday night as Doncic and Slovenia will play their first game against Venezuela.

NBA Betting Guides 2023