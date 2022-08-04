Cody Bellinger, Dodgers excited to have Joey Gallo

The New York Yankees’ experiment with Joey Gallo certainly didn’t go the way that they were hoping for. It’s unfortunate because he was supposed to come into New York and be one of their guys. During the 2022 season with the Yankees, he managed to only hit .159 and struck out in nearly half of his at-bats.

Gallo finished with 106 strikeouts in a Yankees uniform this season in only 233 at-bats. His strikeout numbers have always been high, but he was also hitting home runs at an elite level in Texas and the Yankees were able to live with that if he was able to do that for them.

New York has been rough to him. He even came out and said that he didn’t feel safe in New York because of how people were treating him. Maybe he was in his head, or maybe he couldn’t just get the job done, but either way, now he’s with the Los Angeles Dodgers and everybody’s hoping that he does well.

Dodgers Are Excited For Joey Gallo

Cody Bellinger noted how good Joey Gallo really is. Dodgers President of Baseball Operations, Andrew Freeman, also had similar things to say.

“[His talent] is in there, it’s not gone,” Bellinger told LA Times. “He’s a gifted athlete, man. Can hit for power, great defense, really good dude as well. So I know I’m excited to have him in the clubhouse.” “We feel there’s some real potential upside,” president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said. “A year ago today, his industry value was significantly higher, and that same true talent level is still in place.”

If Gallo can continue doing what he did in Texas with the Los Angeles Dodgers, this is going to be one of the best trades that any team made during the trade deadline. He’s an elite power hitter and if it comes back to him, the Dodgers just got a stud.