Colby Covington Calls Out Leon Edwards, Says Dustin Poirier and Khamzat Chimaev Turned Him Down

Garrett Kerman
Sports Editor
3 min read
UFC Singapore Fight Night

Colby Covington is calling out Leon Edwards for a fight at UFC 295. The two welterweights have been going back and forth on social media for months, and Covington is now making it clear that he is next in line for the welterweight championship.

“Now the last time I had heard, [my title fight] was August September from Hunter Campbell, and he’s a man of his word. The title shot is guaranteed.,” Covington said in an interview with Chael Sonnen. “I know I’m gonna get it. There must be something wrong on Leon side. Maybe he’s injured, maybe something’s going on, maybe he needs a little bit more time to get ready for ‘Chaos.’ But, this fight’s going to happen.”

Edwards is the current welterweight champion in the UFC, while Covington is No. 1 contender. The two have been the top two contenders in the division for years, but they have never fought each other.

Poirier and Chimaev turned Covington down

Covington also said that he has been offered fights against Dustin Poirier and Khamzat Chimaev, but both fighters turned him down.

“I’ve accepted every fight that’s been offered my way. First it was Dustin, they wanted to make that fight. They saw the potential and a big fight there and Dustin’s a p***y. He’s scared, he ran away from the challenge. Now we know that he’s all talk, he’s no walk.”

“Then it was Chimaev. I was ready to end the hype with Chimaev, but he’s scared. He’s unprofessional. He’s a little dork. He ran away from the division. He’s scared to fight. He talks all this big game online, but he don’t talk inside the octagon. He don’t sign contracts and be a professional.”

Colby Covington is One that Can be Counted on

Covington is confident that he will beat Edwards for the welterweight championship when they do finally get to fight. He says that he is the best welterweight in the world, and he is ready to prove it.

“From my side, I’ve been ready since day one, since the Jorge fight,”

UFC 295 will take place November 11th at Madison Square Garden. However, the contract has not been signed between Edwards and Covington but the UFC is looking to finalize this fight soon enough.

 

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
